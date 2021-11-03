PETERBOROUGH — It took Marie Myung-Ok Lee eight attempts to earn an artist residency at the prestigious MacDowell retreat.
Lee, a New York-based writer who teaches at Columbia University, ultimately spent time at the organization’s sprawling Peterborough campus in 2004, working on a memoir about her autistic son. But getting that opportunity was particularly difficult, she said, because she had few people who could provide a reference letter.
The daughter of Korean immigrants, Lee — now 57 — said she spurned her literary passion after college and instead took a job on Wall Street because it offered better pay. That meant when she decided to write professionally, she didn’t have an advanced degree like many of her peers, nor did she have a network of former instructors, classmates and editors to vouch for her work.
“The big problem for me is that I had no cohort,” she said in a phone interview Monday, adding that MacDowell’s reference requirement was thus “almost like a discriminatory practice for people like me.”
After hearing similar concerns from other past and aspiring fellows, MacDowell — which awards more than 300 fellowships each year — chose recently to suspend the reference component from its admissions process. A fellowship, which typically ranges from two to six weeks, includes the use of a private studio, living accommodations and regular meals.
The recent move, which MacDowell announced last month, is part of its ongoing effort to improve diversity and inclusivity in the arts, according to Admissions Director Courtney Bethel.
Bethel said last week that the organization’s admissions panel has based its decisions largely on applicants’ work samples and residency proposals, using their reference letters — reduced in 2006 from two letters to one — only to gauge how they’d fit into the tight-knit community. Still, she said, many artists have reported that the reference requirement made them hesitant to apply.
“It didn’t feel like this was a fair part of the process,” she said. “We were hearing quite often from applicants that this was a barrier.”
A diversity consultant whom MacDowell hired last year heard those same concerns in her conversations with fellows, Bethel said, prompting the organization to take action.
“[It] made us think … who are we missing out on because they don’t feel that they can ask anyone to write on their behalf?” she said. “Often, if you’ve gotten your degree, you might have a professor that could write on your behalf. But what about those folks who haven’t gone for their degree or are self-taught artists?”
MacDowell has dropped the reference requirement for a one-year trial, starting with its latest application window, which opened Monday and will last through February.
In its place, Bethel said the organization will continue holding Zoom interviews with artists before they arrive to assess their potential needs at MacDowell — a COVID-era adaptation that wasn’t previously part of the orientation process. Though they occur after admissions decisions have been made, she said the interviews offer better insight than reference letters into an artist’s personality.
MacDowell admissions officials will revisit their decision to eliminate the reference requirement after a year, according to Bethel, who said she hopes the change is made permanent.
“I personally hope that we don’t go backward,” she said. “I have enough experience here, talking to artists, that I feel it is something we want to move away from and that there are other tools we can use to engage with our artists and understand what their needs will be within the community.”
While the reference letters were never a main factor in MacDowell’s admissions decisions, Executive Director Philip Himberg said he now recognizes that they created an inherently elitist bias.
“Many artists don’t go to those tony schools or … are self-taught,” he said. “… If the perception is that I shouldn’t apply because of that, then that’s a barrier.”
Himberg said he plans to ask the admissions panel after the trial period if they preferred being able to review the reference letters. He added, however, that he’d “have a hard time imagining” MacDowell will reinstate that requirement.
Lee, who said she was far enough into her career by 2004 that she had people who could recommend her for a MacDowell residency, celebrated the new change.
For other aspiring artists with working-class parents, she said, dropping the reference requirement will help ease any disadvantages they face by not having been able to afford an advanced degree. Those privileges have kept the arts distant for people of a certain socioeconomic class, she said.
“MacDowell’s got to be one of the most wonderful places in the whole wide world,” she said. “I feel like everyone should be able to access it.”