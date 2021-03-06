M&T Bank Corp. has reached a deal to acquire People’s United Bank, a financial institution with locations in New Hampshire, Vermont and across the Northeast, the companies announced last month.
People’s United spokesman Steven Bodakowski said the $7.6 merger, which is expected to close in late 2021, will have not have any immediate impact on customers or employees. The companies will continue operating separately until the deal is completed, he told The Sentinel in an email.
Bodakowski said it is “too soon” to know whether the merger will affect any People’s United branches — several of which are in Monadnock Region communities, including Keene, Peterborough and Jaffrey. The Connecticut-based company employs more than 1,000 people in New Hampshire and Vermont, he said.
People’s United customers will be notified later this year about any changes involving their accounts, Bodakowski said.
“Our focus remains on our relationships with customers and ensuring a smooth transition in the months to come,” he said.
With the acquisition of People’s United, M&T Bank will have approximately $200 billion in assets and operate more than 1,100 branches and 2,000 ATMs from Maine to Virginia, according to the companies’ Feb. 22 news release announcing the merger.
The bank is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y. and has locations in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other Mid-Atlantic states.
“Combining our common legacies and our complementary footprints will strengthen our ability to serve our communities and customers, and provide solutions that make a difference in people’s lives,” M&T Bank Chairman and CEO René Jones said in the release.
N.H. Bank Commissioner Gerald H. Little said a People’s United official told him last month that because the two banks have “very little market overlap,” People’s United does not expect the merger to result in any immediate changes for Granite State branches and staff. (Neither bank is chartered in New Hampshire, so the deal did not require approval from the N.H. Banking Department, Little told The Sentinel in an email.)
M&T Bank spokesman David Samberg declined to comment on how the merger may affect People’s United customers and employees, saying in an email that “it is too soon to discuss this level of detail.” The deal is scheduled to close in October, he said.