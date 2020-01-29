Former N.H. Gov. John Lynch has added another local stop to his “Live Free, Vote Joe” tour this week on behalf of Joe Biden’s campaign for president.
Lynch is slated to stump for the fellow Democrat Thursday at a meet-and-greet at 50 Pine St. in Peterborough, according to the Biden campaign. The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and people can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2uI8gxw.
As previously reported, Lynch is also scheduled to campaign for the former vice president Thursday at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) as part of Franklin Pierce University’s Pizza & Politics series. This event will be in the DiPietro Library on campus in Rindge, and people can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2u1gG37.