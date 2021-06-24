Local restauranteur Gianluca "Luca" Paris has been tapped to lead the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce when outgoing President and CEO Phil Suter retires later this summer.
Paris, who owns Luca's Mediterranean Cafe in downtown Keene, was chosen to succeed Suter after an "extensive search," the chamber announced Thursday.
The Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber — the largest such organization in the Monadnock Region — resulted from a merger this year of two independent chambers based in Keene and Peterborough, which they attributed to financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new entity has more than 500 member organizations and works to improve the local business climate through networking and programming, it said in a news release announcing Paris' appointment. (The Sentinel is a chamber member.)
Paris, 53, of Keene, has been in the restaurant business for four decades, including the past 21 years at his Central Square eatery, according to the release.
"My love for this area, and my dedication to helping promote businesses in the region, are my passion," he said. "... I look forward to expanding that role and delving into the work of supporting the Monadnock Region’s businesses and serving the communities in the region in new ways."
Tom Minkler, chairman of the chamber's board of directors, said in the release that Paris — a former board member — knows the organization well and "how its work can help us ensure the economic prosperity of the region."
"Luca’s passion for engaging and promoting other businesses in our community, and demonstrated ability to promote the region, are two of the most impressive qualities he’ll bring to this position of regional leadership," Minkler said.
Suter, the chamber's outgoing president and CEO, spent nearly eight years in that role, having succeeded Laura Keith King in 2013. He announced in March his plans to retire later this year, calling the position his "dream job" and saying at the time that he would stay on until the organization found his successor.
In the release, Suter said the chamber should help the local business community recover from the pandemic through marketing projects and as a policy advocate.
"Luca has the energy and creativity to lead the organization in those areas," he said.
The chamber recently launched a major marketing push focused on drawing visitors, workers, students and young families to the area, which the organization has said will help ensure the region's long-term economic stability.
Earlier this year, Paris helped run The Monadnock Restaurant Project, a Keene-based fundraising effort meant to boost the local economy by distributing $17,000 in gift cards for area restaurants to community members. Project organizers expected people to spend twice the value of those gift cards, further bolstering its impact. (The Sentinel donated to the project and participated with a gift-card giveaway for readers.)
Paris said in an interview with The Sentinel on Thursday that staff at his restaurant will run its day-to-day operations while he transitions to his new role at the chamber. He will retain ownership of the business for now but said he plans to review that arrangement, noting that his chamber position will be a full-time job.
"[When] the opportunity came up to begin a new and challenging adventure with the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber, it just seemed like perfect timing and something I could not pass up," he said in the release.