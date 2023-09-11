Plans are progressing for the Keene/Swanzey lower Winchester Street reconstruction project, an effort aimed at increasing safety and alleviating traffic congestion on the Route 10 connection between the two municipalities.
At Thursday’s Keene City Council meeting, City Engineer Donald Lussier and Gene McCarthy, a project manager for MacFarland Johnson, presented recommendations made by the project steering committee on July 18 for improvements in that corridor.
If approved, these recommendations would mean the installation of three new roundabouts and taking away some dual-use vehicle lanes for drivers to make left-hand turns.
Keene Mayor George Hansel told The Sentinel that traffic volumes on Winchester Street between now and 2045 are expected to increase 20 to 30 percent, and the changes to the roadway would be made with that in mind.
“The goals of the project are to make it safer to travel in that area and be able to handle increased traffic going forward,” he said.
The length of road slated for construction stretches from the Route 101 roundabout in Keene in the north, down to the Market Basket driveway.
Lussier, who’s managing the project, said the work is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025, though he wouldn’t be surprised if it was delayed until 2026. He expects the construction would last two years.
The work, and its cost, will be split between the two communities at the Keene/Swanzey line, lying just north of Market Basket. The improvements in Keene carry an estimated cost of $8.6 million, Lussier said. But the city will only be responsible for 20 percent of that cost, with the N.H. Department of Transportation footing the rest of the bill.
The designs that came out of the steering committee for Keene include a roundabout at the intersection of Krif Road, a roundabout at the intersection of Matthews Road, and center medians to block cars from making left turns. Between the existing Route 101 roundabout and the Krif Road intersection, there would be two lanes of travel either way, and one lane of travel in either direction between Krif Road and Matthews Road to the south.
In Thursday’s presentation, McCarthy said that the high volume of left-turning traffic at the intersections along Winchester Street (Route 10) led to excessive queues and delays.
Lussier told a reporter that the reason for the roundabouts is to allow drivers who would have needed to make a left turn to be able to continue on and loop around in the roundabout.
In Swanzey, recommendations include a roundabout where the corridor intersects with the Market Basket driveway to replace the signalized intersection, as well as pedestrian improvements. Currently proposed for that stretch of roadway is one lane of travel in either direction with a dual-use turning lane to allow for left turns.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said in an email that he’s unsure how much the improvements in Swanzey will cost, but that like Keene, the cost will be split 20-80 between the town and the state.
Painted bicycle lanes at street level are also proposed for the project.
The steering committee is composed of seven members representing both communities, and the group hosted five public meetings between last October and July when they made recommendations.
Members voted 4-1 in favor of the three roundabouts, 4-1 in favor of a raised median between Route 101 and Krif Road, 3-2 in favor of a raised median between Krif Road and Matthews Road, 3-2 for two lanes of travel in either direction between Route 101 and Krif Road, and 5-0 in favor of the dual-use turning lane between Matthews Road and the Market Basket entrance.
On the proposed roundabouts, Lussier acknowledged that there tend to be mixed opinions about them in the area.
“Roundabouts are funny in Keene,” he said. “There’s some people that really don’t like roundabouts at all and there’s at least as many people who like them a lot, even the new one at Key Road. There was a lot of hesitancy about that one. Since it’s been in operation, I’ve had a number of people make unsolicited comments about how much better traffic flow is there.”
Hansel believes the new roundabouts on Winchester Street at the Key Road and Island Street intersections prove that they decrease traffic congestion, and the proposed ones would do the same for lower Winchester Street.
“There’s no better demonstration than the brand new ones put in on upper Winchester Street,” he said. “They’ve improved things in the area immensely,” he said.
A more significant change coming out of the project, he thinks, is the restriction of left turns. “We’ll have to hear the opinions from businesses in the area and people who drive through there.”
Branley wrote that the included pedestrian infrastructure such as sidewalks and bicycle lanes will make travel safer for those moving by foot or bike pedal.
“If someone wants to walk from Swanzey in this area to Keene there are no pedestrian facilities to do so safely,” he said. “These pedestrian improvements will improve the link between Swanzey and Keene and meet our shared goals to promote non-motorized modes of travel for both recreation and transportation.”
Keene’s share of the project is slated to go before the City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee on Sept. 27 for a recommendation to the full council. Hansel said that public comment will be permitted.
Lussier said he and McCarthy will deliver a presentation of the steering committee’s recommendations to the Swanzey Select Board on Wednesday, similar to Thursday’s council presentation.
