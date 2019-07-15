NORTH SWANZEY — Long-awaited improvements to the Lower Wilson Pond Dam are set to begin Wednesday with the drawing down of the pond, according to Swanzey officials.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said Swanzey has received letters from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ Dam Bureau since 2009 about the town-owned dam being deficient.
“If there were a 100-year event, their projections show that the dam couldn’t discharge that water quickly enough and that the dam, and thus Route 32, would overtop,” Branley said, referring to a hypothetical “100-year flood” that has a one percent chance of occurring in any given year.
According to Charles Krautmann, a dam safety engineer with the N.H. Dam Bureau, the dam is classified as a “significant hazard structure,” which means it must be inspected every four years. A letter of deficiency the state sent to the town in January 2018 requires that reconstruction of the dam be completed by October 2020.
The town hired engineering firm DuBois and King seven or eight years ago to complete a study of the dam, but that analysis did not identify any cost-effective options that wouldn’t permanently lower the water levels, Branley said.
After re-evaluating, the town proposed new plans for the dam at town meeting in 2018, according to Branley, when residents voted 698-228 to allocate $400,000 for the project. An additional $75,000 will come from the town’s capital reserve fund for dams, he said.
The Lower Wilson Pond Dam is part of a system that diverts water from the Branch River in Keene to form the upper and lower Wilson ponds. The Branch River dam has a diversion that sends some of the river’s water into a canal feeding Upper Wilson Pond. Water goes over a dam at the far end and travels under Swanzey Factory Road and Route 12 before continuing to Lower Wilson Pond.
The three dams are around the same age and were built as a hydroelectric system, according to minutes from an August 2017 meeting about the project stating that all need some level of repair. The lower pond dam was built before 1930 and reconstructed in 1997, according to a previous Sentinel report.
The planned improvements to the dam, which will be completed by Edward Paige Construction, include flattening the downstream slope to provide more stability and installing an articulated concrete block system to protect from erosion. The project will also include the installation of a new concrete wall and stone fill on the downstream toe of the dam.
The pond must be drawn down to winter levels before construction can begin, Branley said. That’s because the work requires deep excavation on the downstream side of the structure, according to materials provided at a July 2 informational meeting about the project.
Crews must also wait for soil to dry out at the downstream end of the outlet where the work will take place, he said.
“If we start removing boards, and then we get a lot of rain, the water level doesn’t lower as quickly as it would if it’s been dry,” Branley said. “Obviously, it’s been dry, so if that weather keeps up, hopefully it will draw down at a fairly quick pace.”
Once that process has finished, work will begin in late July or early August and is expected to last roughly eight to 10 weeks. Though the water level will be lower than it typically is in the summer, the pond will still be open for recreational use, Branley said. The reduced water level will not be permanent, but the pond will still be drawn down in the winter as usual following the project’s completion.