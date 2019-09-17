HINSDALE — Firefighters helped a lost hiker on Mount Wantastiquet Monday night, according to information from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Mutual Aid dispatchers said this morning the hiker had gone off the trail onto a narrow landing.
The Hinsdale Fire Department responded at 8:12 p.m., dispatchers said. With assistance from a Brattleboro technical rescue team, responders were able to get the hiker off the mountain by 11:33 p.m.
The hiker, whose name, age and extent of injuries were not available, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, dispatchers said.