N.H. Fish and Game Department conservation officers rescued a hiker who had lost his trail at Monadnock State Park Tuesday evening.
Officers received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. from Yogesh Shridhare, 54, of Arlington, Mass., who reported that he was off the trail, lost and cold, according to a Fish and Game news release Wednesday morning. Shridhare had lost the trail due to low-visibility weather conditions after reaching the summit of Mount Monadnock at 3 p.m., the release said.
A conservation officer initially attempted to direct Shridhare, whom the 911 Bureau of Emergency Communications located more than 1,000 feet off the Pumpelly Trail in the park’s northeast region, back to the trail over the phone, according to the release. Officers reported to Monadnock State Park Headquarters in Jaffrey at 5:45 p.m. after Shridhare was unable to relocate the trail.
Just over two hours later, the officers found Shridhare wearing wet, lightweight clothes and suffering early stages of hypothermia, the release said. Officers gave him warm clothes, water and a headlamp.
Shridhare and the officers returned to Park Headquarters at 11 p.m., and he was transported to his vehicle at the Birchtoft Trail Head.
Fish and Game reported in the release that the incident could have produced a much different outcome if Shridhare had not had cellular coverage, which is often spotty in that area of the park. The department urged hikers to prepare for unexpected conditions, hike with others and carry the necessary equipment.