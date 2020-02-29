In the wake of major funding cuts from the Monadnock United Way, leaders of local nonprofits are tightening their belts and looking for ways to make up the money, acknowledging that fundraising may be harder than ever as they all turn to the community for help.
“As supportive as our region is, we all understand that money is limited,” said John Manning, CEO of Southwestern Community Services, “and people may have to start making some tough decisions.”
Monadnock United Way announced the cuts Feb. 10, pointing to a roughly $230,000 shortfall in its annual fundraising campaign. Going forward, the organization plans to focus on a smaller number of initiatives supporting children and families, specifically in the areas of emergency housing, food access, early childhood success and family resources.
Twenty-two programs at more than a dozen different agencies will no longer be funded after April. Nine of those programs are receiving less than a third of last year’s contribution. Samaritans Inc., a suicide prevention and awareness organization, is getting $1,000, just 8 percent of the $12,240 it received in 2019.
In response to the cuts, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire recently announced it laid off a local program coordinator and closed its Keene office.
Most agencies that requested funding in groups known as collectives saw a 5 percent drop in their anticipated allotment for 2020.
Southwestern Community Services, which provides housing support and homeless outreach in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, is part of an emergency housing collaborative. But three of its other initiatives will lose MUW funding after April: its fuel assistance and weatherization programs, and New Hope New Horizons, a day program for developmentally disabled adults. Those programs are getting a combined $14,667 this year, a quarter of their 2019 allotment.
Manning said the fuel and weatherization programs provide direct assistance, so less money leaves a smaller pool from which to help people pay their heating bills or insulate their homes.
He estimated fuel assistance averages around $500 per family, so the nearly $12,000 hit to that program could’ve helped more than 20 households.
Though the roughly $23,000 cut to New Hope New Horizons is a small portion of its budget, Manning said, “it’s a program that runs on shoestrings as it is.” It will maintain its programs through June, he said. Beyond that, some secondary services, such as transportation for clients and social activities, could be reevaluated.
Monadnock Family Services had just formed the Neighbor2Neighbor Collaborative with the Keene Senior Center and Monadnock Collaborative, with a goal of expanding counseling and other services to older adults. Approved for $56,000, the new group was about to launch when it was cut down to about $18,600.
Another three MFS initiatives are getting axed from MUW funding, too: a substance misuse services program, an acute care services team and the Monadnock RSVP volunteer center. Their total allocation of $17,250 is 18 percent of last year’s.
CEO Phil Wyzik said none of the initiatives will cease, though they’ll be more difficult to run.
While he called MUW’s focus on children and families noble, Wyzik said seniors’ needs are often forgotten.
“... I think the community should realize that we are facing a demographic destiny of people aging and staying here in the community,” he said.
MUW’s contribution to Maps Counseling Services’ Hope and Healing Fund, for un- and underinsured clients to access psychotherapy and substance use counseling, dropped from $25,500 in 2019 to $5,666.67 this year.
Maps Executive Director Gary S. Barnes said the MUW money made up about half of the fund, but Maps was already planning to rely on it less.
“What made this so challenging was the funding got cut very abruptly, which makes it harder to adjust to and to find alternatives quickly,” he said.
He expects the fund to continue serving about 80 people annually as the organization searches for a viable solution.
Barnes said MUW’s model of narrowing its recipients could close out potential donors. At one time, he said, people could donate to the agency and feel confident their money was helping a variety of causes in the region: kids, seniors, the hungry and homeless. Barnes has heard from people who now plan to donate directly to organizations of their choice.
But some see MUW’s targeted priorities as a way to address a critical need. Alicia Deaver is the executive director of Rise for baby and family, which is seeing a significant reduction but will continue receiving some funding. It received $42,930 for its play group last year and will get $17,100 in 2020.
The play group, offered at no cost, is for children with developmental disabilities up to age 3. The program is funded entirely by MUW, but Deaver hopes to change that in the future.
“I do believe we’ll be able to make up what we need to continue operating that program,” Deaver said, adding that the change has forced the leadership to think outside the box and collaborate with other agencies.
She said she supports MUW’s focus on early childhood programs, citing research that shows adult health outcomes are tied to childhood experiences, for example.
“... If we can stop the intergenerational impacts of what those deficits can bring, I think we can have a stronger community moving forward,” Deaver said.
Robin Christopherson, executive director of the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, said her agency’s Healthy Relationships Project fits perfectly into MUW’s priorities. The initiative was cut down to a third of the $30,000 it got last year and won’t be funded after April.
The child sexual abuse prevention program teaches kids about “building empathy, creating healthy boundaries to have healthy relationships,” she said. The organization had just hired a part-time educator for the program, but the staffer will move to another position since the funding is gone.
Meanwhile, Christopherson said, the program has events with area schools starting in the fall and not enough staff to run them.
“It’s really gained momentum, and now that it’s really taken hold, to have this setback is disheartening,” she said.
Many nonprofit leaders have contacted the N.H. Charitable Foundation for help, and Christopherson said the statewide charity has its eye on the situation in this region.
“We will overcome it,” she said, “but I can’t tell you how right now.”