N.H. House Speaker Pro Tempore Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Walpole, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the Democratic presidential primary, according to Klobuchar’s campaign.
”At this critical time, I believe [Klobuchar’s] experience working with other members of Congress and her proven ability to win elections in the Midwest are essential,” Weber said in a news release from the campaign. “I appreciate her common-sense, pragmatic approach to problem-solving, combined with a deep concern about the citizens and institutions of this country.”
The campaign announced the endorsement on the heels of last month’s Democratic debate in Los Angeles.
Weber is one of four legislators representing Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland in Cheshire House District 1.