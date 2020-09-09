WINCHESTER — A longtime state representative was ousted in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.
Natalie Quevedo defeated state Rep. Henry A.L. Parkhurst 257-188 in the primary for Cheshire County District 13, which covers Winchester.
Quevedo will go on to face Republican Ben Kilanski, a town selectman, in the general election Nov. 3. Kilanski was unopposed in the GOP primary.
Parkhurst has served nine terms in the N.H. House. Quevedo is chief contracting officer for Ronkonkoma, N.Y.-based New York State Solar.