Gerardo Acosta Garcia is the kind of person you could talk to for hours and still feel like it’s not enough.
He’s an animated storyteller, quick to smile and radiating as he talks about family, work and hobbies. So it almost comes as a surprise to learn he spends much of his workday tucked away from the public, focused on garment details and working to the rhythms of his sewing machine.
But when he says he loves sewing, you have to believe him, because he’s been doing it tirelessly for more than five decades. For about 35 years, he’s been a tailor at Miller Bros.-Newton, which is set to close next month.
Wednesday evening, Acosta Garcia and his wife, Debbie Luopa de Acosta, sat at their dining room table in Troy as Acosta Garcia talked about how he came to be a renowned tailor in the Monadnock Region.
Acosta Garcia, now 62, was born in Mexico City, where he grew up in a family of eight. His mother, Concepcion Garcia Sanchez, repaired stockings, and his father, Carlos Acosta Mendoza, was a tailor.
At 8 years old, Carlos introduced Acosta Garcia to the trade, enticing him with a 100 percent increase to his 25-cent weekly allowance.
“More money to buy marbles to play with my friends outside — I was very excited,” Acosta Garcia recalled.
First, Acosta Garcia learned to take measurements. Then, with some assistance from a step stool, he was at the ironing board, pressing pieces for the garments his father was constructing. By age 14, he knew how to sew pants, and before long he was stitching up his own three-piece suits.
But growing up, money was always tight, Acosta Garcia said, and as he got older and it came time to pay for books and bus fares for school, he struck out on his own. He would work through the night, making a few dollars for every pair of pants he finished.
After graduating high school, Acosta Garcia was accepted to a veterinary school. But in the six months he had off before the school year started, his aunt encouraged him to get a job as an air traffic controller. Acosta Garcia met with people at the airport and was very interested, but there was one qualification requirement he didn’t meet: He didn’t speak English.
So that same aunt, Dolores Garcia de Colin, offered to pay for English instruction, and Acosta Garcia set his sights on the School for International Training in Brattleboro. (Acosta Garcia said he also considered a program in San Mateo, Calif., but decided there would probably be a lot more Spanish speakers there than in Vermont, and he was really looking to immerse himself in English.)
And so, at 17, knowing hardly any English and donning a beautiful three-piece suit he made himself, he flew to Hartford, Conn., and then navigated public transportation up to Brattleboro. It was the spring of 1978. He got off the bus outside of a Howard Johnson’s.
But the culture shock was a lot to handle, Acosta Garcia said, and he didn’t do so well in that first round of classes at SIT. It was difficult to get accustomed to the new environment, new weather and new food. So he stuck around for a second session and continued making friends, before returning to Mexico City.
But he was home only briefly, as the veterinary and aviation schools had closed in his absence and he had trouble finding a job. So, in pursuit of new experiences, he returned to New England, this time to stay with a friend in Keene.
That friend, as it so happened, worked at Bergeron’s, a local men’s clothing store. And Bergeron’s, as it so happened, was in the market for a tailor.
It was the beginning of Acosta Garcia’s Monadnock Region tailoring career, which has spanned more than four decades and served customers all over New England.
Acosta Garcia moved between stores, constantly in motion. After a year at Bergeron’s he took a job at Nathan’s, and then Nathan’s was bought out and named Faulkner’s, and then while at Faulkner’s he began part-time at Miller Bros.-Newton. At one point, he was working for Faulkner’s, Miller Bros.-Newton, and filling in for a seamstress at a local laundromat, all at the same time. Finally, he joined Miller Bros.-Newton full-time.
Acosta Garcia worked, and he worked hard. Not just sun-up-to-sun-down hard, but 5 a.m.-to-10 p.m. hard. Sew-so-hard-he-needed-surgery-on-his-thimble-finger hard.
One of Acosta Garcia’s sons, Nick Acosta, now in his 30s, remembers those years, when his father worked well after he and his brothers, Jesse and Justin, went to bed.
Nick said his father’s dedication to his work is a reflection of his selflessness.
“He will do anything and everything for anyone,” he said Friday. “... He’s always, always thinking of the well-being and happiness and success of others.”
To earn a $5 weekly allowance, the three brothers would help clean Acosta Garcia’s tailor shop in the basement of their home. The boys would sit with their father, winding thread back onto spools, Nick said, or sweeping up cobwebs in the corners. (It was, after all, the basement.)
Acosta Garcia developed a reputation, never saying no to a project alteration.
Constructing a beautiful three-piece suit? He can do that. Altering hunting attire for durability? He can do that. Sewing military patches onto a uniform? He can do that (and, in his time at Miller Bros.-Newton he has cheerfully done it for free). Stitching “certain names” on a woman’s underwear? He’s done this once, he said, laughing with the smallest tinge of embarrassment.
Including his part-time work, Acosta Garcia has been with Miller Bros.-Newton for about 35 years. He’s enjoyed his time there, he said, adding that he’s always felt appreciated and part of the team.
He added that David Wichland, co-owner of Miller Bros.-Newton, was the very first person he met at the store when he was looking for work and was always particularly nice.
“I really appreciated the way he treated me,” Acosta Garcia said.
And, it seems, Wichland has long appreciated Acosta Garcia too, not just for his talent, but for his companionship.
“If you could watch him stitch you could see just magic happening,” Wichland said. “He taught me how to sew buttons — there’s actually an art to it ... I met him about 40 years ago, we’ve been good friends ever since. He’s been like family too.”
Besides the kind colleagues, Acosta Garcia appreciated Miller Bros.-Newton for the flexibility it allowed for him to pursue another passion: soccer.
He played in a local soccer league up until he injured himself in a game, but even a torn ACL couldn’t stop him from staying involved. He moved through the qualification process to become a referee, and for more than 20 years has refereed games for local high schools and regional colleges.
Acosta Garcia said he’s grateful his father chose to pass on his tailoring skills, which have shaped so much of his life. But why, of his five siblings, was Gerardo Acosta Garcia picked?
“I was agreeable to everything,” he said with a shrug. It’s a sentiment his wife, Debbie, agreed with, saying the pair are always embarking on different adventures together. They met in 1980 while out with friends in Keene and married a year later.
Perhaps just as remarkable as his tailoring skills is Acosta Garcia’s willingness to be a beginner at so many other things — though it’s clear with a glance around his home that he’s never a beginner for long.
Sitting in their dining room on Thursday, the couple was surrounded by the products of Acosta Garcia’s varied interests. An intricate candlestick and small duck figurines sat on the table, the fruits of Acosta Garcia’s woodworking interests. Nearby, origami swans of varying sizes were arranged on a side table, each plume an elaborately folded piece of paper.
Last winter, he and his wife scoped out their backyard for maple trees, and decided to try their hands at making maple syrup. (The first batch was underboiled and too runny; the second was scorched on the stovetop while Acosta Garcia fed the ducks. This year, they’ve gotten much better, they said, gesturing to an eclectic collection of amber-colored jugs and bottles on the kitchen counter.) For the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary, Acosta Garcia bought Debbie lambs so she could spin her own yarn, and he built a pen for them himself. He also built the chicken coop himself, and playhouses for his grandkids.
You might think that, after decades of hard work and free time jam-packed with learning new skills, along with raising three sons, Acosta Garcia might be ready to slow down a bit. But you’d be wrong.
Once Miller Bros.-Newton closes its doors next month, he hopes to be hired by another business, to continue sewing and altering and serving customers. There will always be weddings, graduations, first dates, funerals, job interviews — people are always going to need a well-fitted outfit. And Acosta Garcia will be prepared to meet them when they do.
“I’m not ready to hang my thimble yet,” he said.