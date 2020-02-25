NELSON — After leading the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music since 2008, Director Leonard Matczynski has announced he’ll step down in 2021.
But he doesn’t plan on going far.
After continuing in the role full time through March of next year, Matczynski says he’ll serve on Apple Hill’s faculty and as music director for one of its five summer sessions. The Midwest native and former longtime Boston resident has no plans to leave his home in Harrisville. “I love my house so much,” he said in an interview Monday.
In a letter announcing the news, which was set to be followed by an email blast Monday night, Matczynski called it “exciting and bittersweet.”
“Apple Hill has meant so much to me personally. It’s been my musical home for a long time!” he wrote, noting how he started on the summer faculty in the mid-1980s and went on to serve on the board. “I’ve led the organization since 2008, bringing it to a strong, stable, and professional stage of development.”
And it’s that strength and stability that makes the time right to hand over the reins, he said.
“Right now, it’s in a place where I’ll feel good about stepping down,” he explained Monday. “... Everything’s in place for a transition to happen.”
Started as a chamber music camp by Gene Rosov on borrowed land in Hinsdale in 1968, The Center for Chamber Music at Apple Hill became an incorporated nonprofit organization in Nelson in 1971 after a two-summer stint in Kingfield, Maine, according to the organization’s website.
In addition to its Apple Hill String Quartet, the center is known for its Summer Chamber Music Workshop, drawing musicians from age 13 to 80, the website says.
Through its Playing for Peace program, Apple Hill also brings together people in areas of conflict internationally to play chamber music. The program has expanded to include communities “underrepresented in classical music,” whether because of race or ethnicity, gender or orientation, religion, age or skill, the website states.
In addition to being so personally significant to him, Matczynski wrote, “Apple Hill also means a lot to the thousands of students, faculty, and music-loving audiences from around the world. Our mission of creating community, artistic growth, diversity, a place where everyone has a chance, and a level playing field to learn resonates with us all.”
A committee of four trustees and Apple Hill String Quartet member Mike Kelley are guiding the search for Matczynski’s successor.
Matczynski said he’ll remain at the helm to ring in the organization’s 50th anniversary next year, as well as to establish a new fund — the Triple Forte fund — to help the center remain strong into the future.
Among the ways Matczynski said he hopes to celebrate Apple Hill’s first half-century is by creating a book with photos and interviews of alumni and faculty, as well as commissioning from an alumnus a musical piece to be featured in upcoming concerts.