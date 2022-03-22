After a decadeof service, the executive director of The Community Kitchen is set to retire this summer, the Keene nonprofit announced Tuesday.
Phoebe Bray, 64, said she plans to leave her position at the end of July. She and her husband will be moving to Colorado to be closer to their daughter, who lives in Denver.
"I've been at the Kitchen for just over 10 years and am proud of what I've accomplished," Bray said in an email, "but I think the pandemic has made everyone think more deeply about spending time with family so we just decided it's time."
In a news release announcing her retirement, the kitchen'sboard of directors said it's currently searching for Bray's replacement. Board member Peter Rooney said the boardhopes to find her successor within the next month or two.
The Community Kitchen offers a food pantry, hot meals and take-home food boxes to Monadnock Region residents of low income. The nonprofit assists thousands of community members annually, with more than 11 million meals provided since the kitchen began in 1983.
Bray's work at The Community Kitchen is expansive, including securing grant funding for two major renovation projects at the 37 Mechanic St. facility. The projects involved installing new kitchen equipment and a conveyor belt, upgrading the building's food storage capacity and HVAC system and installing 150 solar panels to help reduce monthly energy costs, according to the release.
Bray also started a gleaning program, partnering with local farmers to bringmore than 400,000 pounds of fresh produce into the kitchen's pantry and hot meals programs, the release notes.
Additionally, the release says she led the kitchen through the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting to take-out meals and reduced-contact grocery distribution.
These projects are on top of her ongoing advocacy for those dealing with food insecurity in the Monadnock Region.
"People needing a food pantry often feel they don’t have a voice," Bray said in the release. "Part of our role is to not only provide our clients with food, but also help them access other programs and services."
The Community Kitchen can be reached at 352-3200. A list of food pantries in and around the Monadnock Region is available at foodpantries.org/ci/nh-keene.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
