Growing up together in Chesterfield, Christopher Stockwell and Peter Mitchell have encouraged one another through the years, both of them even joining the Army.
Which made it special when they were able to meet up in Kuwait recently while both are deployed.
Stockwell, 25, says he’s always looked up to Mitchell, 35.
Their friendship dates back to when Mitchell was a Keene High School student and Stockwell was at Chesterfield Elementary School.
Their parents were friends through church, and Stockwell’s father, Todd, would often help out at the farm owned by the Mitchells, Twin Maple Farm.
In spring 2009, Mitchell said, their bond even made the paper, in a photograph of the two of them greeting each other after Mitchell, then 24, returned from serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq.
Now that they’re both in the Army — Stockwell as a private 1st class, and Mitchell as a staff sergeant — and both in the Middle East, they made it a point to cross paths, reconnect and grab some updated pictures.
In December, Stockwell, who enlisted in 2018, was called off holiday leave and deployed to the Middle East a few days before he was supposed to marry his fiancée, Katelynn Goodchild.
Shortly afterward, Mitchell set off for his fourth combat tour, this time for nine months in Afghanistan. (Stockwell declined to specify the exact location and length of his deployment because information about his mission falls under OPSEC, or operations security.)
The pair coordinated via Facebook, and they were able to meet up for four days in Kuwait while Mitchell was en route.
“I was excited to know that I could meet up with Chris before getting into Afghanistan,” Mitchell said via email, “... it is special to see someone from our hometown in a foreign country, laying their life on the line as well.”
Stockwell, also speaking with The Sentinel through email, calls Mitchell a role model and remembers being too small, once, to throw 50-pound bales of hay while spending time with him on the farm. But still wanting to help out, Stockwell would sit on a tractor that Mitchell and their fathers would drive around, while the three threw hay bales on a trailer.
They both excelled in sports. For Mitchell, it was football, and for Stockwell it was soccer. Stockwell said he used to go to Mitchell’s track meets and football games at Keene High. Afterward, they would get a meal together somewhere in town.
After high school, Mitchell went to Franklin Pierce University before enlisting in July 2005.
Today, he is a cavalry scout (19D) platoon sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division, in charge of 24 scouts out of the division in upstate New York. Cavalry scouts are responsible for tracking and reporting the opposition’s movements and activities to their commander.
“Peter and I would lose contact here and there, as he was yet again excelling at what he does best,” Stockwell said, “and that’s working hard.”
Stockwell graduated from Keene High School in 2013 and then spent six years with the Spofford Fire Department. He knew he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Shane Stockwell, also an infantryman, and Mitchell. “It was only a matter of time, as I had been soaking up so much knowledge on the firefighting side,” he said.
He enlisted in November 2018 and completed 16 weeks of basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. He was then sent to Airborne School, which he completed in September 2019. Mitchell was at his graduation.
“It meant the world to me,” Stockwell said.
When the two met up thousands of miles from home in December, they shared meals like they used to. According to Mitchell, they spent the time catching up and discussing their individual roles and responsibilities, as well as possible career paths.
“Chris is the type of guy that when he puts his mind and efforts toward something he’ll achieve it, and I believe he will earn it,” Mitchell said. “I am excited to watch his career blossom.”