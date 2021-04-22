Deborah Gail “Una” Hewitt was at her Keene apartment early last month when she heard the fire alarm go off. Then, a loud bang startled her. Another fire alarm went off.
Hewitt, 73, and the other residents at 52 Marlboro St. were able to evacuate and avoid serious injuries in the March 4 blaze, though three people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Keene Fire Department. Several of the building’s 10 units were badly damaged in the fire that morning, and two cats died.
Seven weeks later, Hewitt — whose first-floor apartment was gutted — is still looking for a new place to live, battling the region’s low rental vacancy rate, her options further limited due to her need for a wheelchair-accessible unit. (At 1.9 percent last year, according to the independent state agency N.H. Housing, the rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County was well below the 4-5 percent rate that experts consider healthy.)
“Hopefully something will turn up,” she said. “We’ve been actively looking.”
The bang Hewitt heard was likely tied to the cause of the fire, which Fire Chief Mark Howard said in a news release two weeks later resulted from an open flame coming into contact with combustible material.
Since Hewitt’s apartment — where she had lived for eight years after multiple decades in the Keene area — was directly below the fire, her ceiling collapsed, and her unit sustained heavy water and smoke damage. She lost nearly all of her possessions, along with her birth certificate and Social Security card.
“It’s quite a loss,” she said. “... You can’t replace pictures and things like that.”
Like the other tenants, Hewitt, who receives monthly Social Security benefits, got emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.
She spent that aid on two weeks at the Best Western hotel in Keene, where she stayed for a third week using proceeds from an online fundraiser that her daughter, Pilar Fowle, started after the fire. Hewitt briefly moved to the Keene Inn on West Street but found that it was hard to navigate in the wheelchair she uses due to soreness in her leg.
Monadnock Family Services, a Keene nonprofit that helps local residents find health care and social services, also chipped in for Hewitt’s rooms at the Best Western and the Keene Inn.
She has been living at Fowle’s home in Langdon since April 1.
Hewitt said she is working with Monadnock Family Services to identify possible apartments, adding that she still owes the organization “quite a bit” to reimburse its earlier contributions. She has applied to the local housing authority Keene Housing and also Emile J. Legere Management, a Keene company that rents subsidized units to seniors.
The family living in the 52 Marlboro St. apartment where the fire started — Candice and Brandon Wilber and Brandon’s young daughter, Brandie — has since moved to Troy, Candice Wilber said.