SWANZEY — This Thursday's town Planning Board meeting is slated to see deliberations continue on a multifamily apartment development for seniors that's faced scrutiny from residents and town officials since it was initially proposed more than two years ago.
Walpole-based developer Avanru Development Group Ltd. is looking to build a 74-unit complex at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) in Swanzey's business district and is requesting another site review Thursday night after a public hearing closed, ending the board's most recent meeting Dec. 15.
"I'm hoping there will be some finite resolution, but I won't guess as to what direction the board will choose to go," Avanru CEO Jack Franks said in a phone interview Monday.
Plans for the development first went to the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment in April 2020. At the time, the proposal drew what are now familiar concerns from residents about the size, location and look of the proposed apartment complex.
In May 2020, the ZBA denied the developer's request for a special exemption, which the project needed to move forward with a multi-family residence in the town's business district.
Avanru appealed that decision in Cheshire County Superior Court, where a judge ruled in favor of the developer and vacated the ZBA's decision. The case later went to the N.H. Supreme Court, which in August issued a ruling upholding the lower court's ruling and sending the proposal back to the zoning board.
According to draft minutes of that board's Sept. 19 meeting, the ZBA voted to grant the special exemption for the project on the conditions that the development be open only to people 62 and older with stable incomes, as defined in Avanru's initial public hearing in April 2020.
Avanru has another housing project already underway in town, constructing 84 units of workforce housing on Route 10.
The Route 32 complex is currently planned to be divided into three connected sections totaling 21,335 square feet, according to a diagram prepared by Fieldstone Land Use Consultants of Milford included in the Dec. 15 meeting packet.
Plans for the complex include one two-story building that would house a community room for residents on the west side of the property, a three-story building on the east side of the property and a four-story building in between. A 118-space parking lot would take up much of the west side of the property and wrap around the north side of the building, the diagram shows.
When the planning board met Dec. 8, members provided feedback on the project's roofing, and its conformity to other building's in the town's business district, according to draft minutes from that meeting. At the next board meeting a week later, Fieldstone Civil Engineer Chad Branon, working on the project with Avanru, presented building layout adjustments during a public hearing.
The changes involved replacing the flat roofs of the three-story and two-story buildings with what project architect Timothy Sampson, of Keene-based Sampson Architects, described as a "truncated pitched roof" over a flat roof.
"[A pitched roof is] like what you would see on a traditional house around here; it's not flat, it has some pitch to it," Sampson said. "Pitch can be fairly flat or fairly steep."
The middle building remains flat-roofed because Avanru would need a height variance for four stories and a pitched roof, Branon said in a video recording of the Dec. 15 meeting.
As a result of the changes, developers decreased the number of proposed units from 76 to 74, Franks said Monday.
Developers also worked on increasing landscaping and road access plans for the project between the two meetings last month, according to draft meeting minutes. Branon said in the video recording of the Dec. 15 meeting that the site has 21 trees, eight more than the Planning Board initially required. He said Avanru and Fieldstone have cooperated with Swanzey fire officials to provide three points of access and ensure there's a path for vehicles to travel around the parking lot rather than one-way traffic.
"This plan meets and exceeds all of the landscaping requirements ... locally," Branon said, according to the video of the public hearing. "The rear [parking] lot requires 3,360 square feet [and] we have just shy of 3,800 square feet provided. The side lot requires 630 square feet [and] we have about 4,600 square feet provided."
Branon also noted developers have communicated with the N.H. Department of Transportation, which reviewed the buffers between landscaping and pavement, and he said DOT staff was satisfied with the current plan.
Community members who spoke during the public hearing were concerned about the project's overall size, particularly the four-story building in the middle, and how it might differ from surrounding properties.
Victoria Reck Ames, a Swanzey resident, implored board members to push for off-street loading space for delivery vehicles, as well as require additional trees and adjust landscaping further.
Another resident, Mark Scalera, told Branon and the board he felt the development's location was a poor choice and called it a "stain on the community for generations to come."
"It would be a blatant eyesore, a harsh, jarring-looking building towering over everything around it," he said. "... It would be a horrific precedent the town would have to deal with."
To receive approval, Board Chair Scott Self said at he Dec. 15 meeting that changes would still need to be made to the project's drainage system, utilities plan and landscaping involving trees on the south side of the property, according to the video of that meeting. The project would also need several local, state and federal permits, he said, including from the Federal Aviation Administration as the property abuts Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
"Our civil engineer has taken every bit of information that was requested by the planning board and town planner and made adjustments to the requests," Franks said ahead of this week's meeting.
Thursday's Swanzey Planning Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall at 17 Main St. There will also be an option to attend virtually by using the Zoom app or calling 929-205-6099 and entering meeting ID 235 370 4380. As the public hearing closed in the Dec. 15 meeting, there is no opportunity for additional public comment, Self said at the end of the meeting, according to the draft minutes.
