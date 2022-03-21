After 30 years as an idea, and more than five years in development, an indoor shooting range in Keene is set to open this weekend.
Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation (CCSSEF) is scheduled to open its indoor space Saturday at Ferry Brook Range with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 19 Ferry Brook Road.
The nonprofit organization has been around since 1923, according to its website, when the group started an outdoor range for members. Peter Crowell, CCSSEF general manager, said it’s been a long time coming for the indoor range, and it's great to see the project come to fruition.
“We’re very excited,” Crowell said Monday. “It’s an enormous achievement for us, and we hope to be a great asset to the community. We have a phenomenal resource here for shooters.”
Crowell added that the range will also provide an indoor training area for Keene Police, which makes use of the outdoor Ferry Brook Range “all the time.”
Although patrons will still be able to shoot outside when using long-range firearms, Crowell said the new building will allow the range to be more accessible during spouts of snow or rain.
The construction of the new space, which was approved by the Keene Planning Board in 2020 and straddles the border between Keene and Sullivan, was made possible due to more than $750,000 in donations and sponsorships, and many hours of volunteer work from the range’s members, Crowell said. He added that due to the non-profit employing only a few paid workers, the help from volunteers was invaluable.
“That’s how we roll,” Crowell said. “We depend on volunteer work.”
CCSSEF members are required to pass a standard operating procedures test with at least a 90 percent score, according to the organization's website, and must also complete a safety orientation. The standard annual membership is $150.
Crowell also said the 30-by-110-foot building was professionally designed and is made of concrete blocks built to be both bulletproof and soundproof.
In addition to offering a new shooting space for CCSSEF members, the indoor range will have scheduled hours for the public to go in and take aim. Crowell said non-members will first have to undergo a fire-arm safety procedure.
Crowell said the Ferry Brook Junior Rifle Team has a new home at the indoor range. The team, which includes kids aged 10-19, has been around for 30 years. He said that previously, during winter months the team would have to practice elsewhere. According to a recent press release from CCSSEF, members of the team regularly participate in the Junior Olympics, a national Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) competition for many sports, and have garnered scholarships to colleges and universities, and have even been admitted to Service Academies.
Saturday’s grand opening, which is open to the public, is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.