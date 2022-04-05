DUBLIN — Nearly three years after the Sharon Arts Center shut its doors, a new ceramics center has opened in Dublin, with a nod to the shuttered community artistic hub, and the goal of filling the gap left by its closure.
The Sharing Arts Community Ceramics Center opened last Thursday at 1283 Main St. (in Dublin Village Park), according to a news release from the organization Monday. The center — operated by MAxT Makerspace, a Peterborough nonprofit that provides workshop space for its members’ craft pursuits — is the work of dozens of community members who have endeavored to regain community arts programming after the Sharon Arts Center closed in the summer of 2019, the release says.
New England College closed the Sharon Arts Center, and its affiliated exhibition gallery in Peterborough, after acquiring them in its merger with the Manchester-based N.H. Institute of Art. The center had previously merged with NHIA, in 2012, to offer a master of fine arts degree program. NEC closed the Sharon Arts facilities because they did not serve its “core mission” as a higher education institution, NEC’s executive director of community relations and public affairs, Tom Horgan, said at the time.
After the Sharon Arts Center closed, a group of volunteers, including people from MaxT and the Keene nonprofit Arts Alive!, identified Dublin Village Park as a suitable location for the new studio, and began raising money to open it (including $62,500 in tax credits MaxT received from New Hampshire’s Community Development Finance Authority).
Construction on the space started in January, according to the release, and Thursday marked a “soft launch” for the new Sharing Arts center. The 1,500-square-foot facility plans to add more equipment throughout the spring, including a gas kiln, but is now open for members and regular classes.
The center is starting with eight workshops and classes set to begin April 19. Additionally, Sharing Arts is offering “open studio” hours on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, when anyone can sign up for a small fee and use studio resources. Memberships at the center, which start at $70 a month according to its website, provide free entry to open studio hours, access to the studio during unstaffed hours, storage space and kiln firing discounts.