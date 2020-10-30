Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that represents conservatives within the LGBT community and straight allies, have endorsed Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner’s bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
The seal of approval for the Wolfeboro resident was part of the organization’s third round of endorsements.
“Our latest round includes a diverse and unique set of individuals whose backgrounds give them a unique perspective on serving the families of their communities,” LCR Managing Director Charles Moran said in a prepared statement. “It’s so important, now more than ever, that we have candidates willing to fight the far-left cancel culture, stand up to Nancy Pelosi and her “squad,” and create the high quality, high paying jobs that Americans deserve.”
Also on Tuesday’s ballot in the U.S. Senate race is Justin O’Donnell, a Libertarian from Nashua.