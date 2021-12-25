PETERBOROUGH — On a mid-December afternoon, Mandy Hibbert sat in front of a computer in a high-ceilinged industrial space, looking over a template that showed nine round Christmas ornaments.
“It’s just like when you send something to a printer from a computer,” she said — except in this case, the file instructed a nearby laser to precisely cut and engrave on a 12-by-24-inch sheet of wood.
Thirty-seven minutes after Hibbert hit send, the machine had carved the wood into a set of circular shapes about 3½ inches in diameter, with negative space cut away to form the year “2021” framed by two half-snowflakes.
Hibbert, an 8th-grade special-education teacher in Weare, had set the machine to engrave the name of a different student on each ornament.
“I always like to do a little something at Christmastime,” she said.
As the holiday season got underway in the Monadnock Region, some local gift-givers like Hibbert skipped the stores and headed instead to the area’s makerspaces — facilities with a variety of tools, machines and materials that enable people to, well, make things.
In interviews, locals who use makerspaces said creating gifts by hand can be more rewarding and personal.
“They’re thrilled to be making stuff by hand and learning some things, and just love the idea of being able to make gifts for family and friends,” said Gail Grycel, a board member and curriculum coordinator at HatchSpace in Brattleboro who also teaches courses there.
The area has a number of makerspaces, including MAxT Makerspace in Peterborough, where Hibbert was making ornaments; HatchSpace; and the Kingsbury Makerspace at the Keene Public Library. (The library also has gift-wrapping materials, making it a handy one-stop shop.)
HatchSpace held multiple gift-making classes this month, and Grycel said they proved popular.
“People flocked to them,” she said. “We put something up on the website, and within like three days it was filled.”
Makerspaces are a helpful resource for DIYers, she said, because they provide access to various tools and guidance about how to use them. There’s also a sense of community from being around others who are creating.
Grycel is a cabinet maker, but took part in a recent workshop about how to turn gifts on a lathe, making small items like hand-crafted bottle-stoppers. She was planning to travel south around the holidays and stay with friends. “I was thinking it’d be nice to bring some handmade gifts with me as a thank you,” she said.
Other classes focused on making gift boxes and picture frames. Grycel taught a workshop on how to make a tile-top charcuterie board with a wood frame.
Supply-chain issues that have made it harder to find some products on shelves may have added to the appeal of making gifts this year, she noted.
“I think people like the idea of handmade gifts,” she said. “They’re looking for something to do right now that feels safe to them. It’s local, it’s something that they can do with their hands.”
Hibbert joined the MAxT Makerspace in August, but she isn’t new to creating. In the past few years, she said, she’s made earrings and other objects to sell at markets.
In years past, she’s made her students ornaments out of vinyl. But using a laser cutter and engraver allows for more intricate designs, she said.
“I’ve had my eye on a laser for a long time, but they’re so expensive,” she said. A lighter-duty model for use at home would have run $4,000 to $5,000, she said, and the one at the makerspace — a Zing Laser Machine by the company Epilog — even more. “But I pay $40 a month and I come use this one,” she said.
Laser cutting entails a lot of hurry-up-and-wait. Once the material was in the machine and it started working on the design, there wasn’t much for Hibbert to do.
“I usually have my iPad going and I watch a movie,” she said. “If I have other stuff to create I’ll create things while it’s on there. Bring school work and work on other stuff while I’m sitting. But it’s a lot of downtime while it’s working.”
Inside the machine, the laser danced over the wood’s surface, engraving children’s names and cutting out detailed patterns. After it was done, Hibbert pulled the wood out and popped out the finished ornaments — a back and front for each one. She planned to stain the fronts, paint the backs, glue them together and use polyurethane to add shine.
Learning to use the laser involved some trial and error at first, but she’s mostly gotten the hang of it, she said. “Still learning a little each time.”
Across the region in Keene, Colleen Swider was looking for a unique, meaningful gift for her daughter, a nurse practitioner in the emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“She’s working with COVID patients, and so she doesn’t really need material things,” Swider said. “But I wanted to give her a little lift, because it’s been so stressful, with her working with these dying people.”
Swider, of Keene, works as an outreach librarian at the Keene Public Library, and turned to its Kingsbury Makerspace. She decided to engrave a set of four stemless wine glasses. Each would have a different part of “If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking,” an Emily Dickinson poem about helping others.
New to engraving, Swider bought eight glasses at Homegoods, so she had room for error. She used a computer program to lay out the images she wanted — text, plus a fern — then figured out how to put the glass in place, where on its surface the design would go and what settings to use to get the engraving to look as she wanted.
It took a little time to get the hang of it, she said.
“My first mistake was I took it out of the machine and I started to brush away the dust with my fingers — not realizing it was glass dust,” she recalled. “So that was a learning curve I picked up pretty fast.”
But she said she was happy with the experience and the results. She encouraged others to use the makerspace’s equipment and knowledgeable staff.
“I definitely am gonna do this again,” Swider said. “I definitely am. Because I have two other daughters.”