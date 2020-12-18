Locals spread holiday cheer with amped up Christmas displays

In lieu of many in-person holiday traditions this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Region residents are amping up their decorations to spread Christmas cheer from a distance.
Nine parks and recreation departments — Antrim, Amherst, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Milford, Merrimack, Peterborough, Rindge and Swanzey — launched the first Southern N.H. Tour of Lights this month as a way to help people show off their displays.
The tour, which runs to Dec. 27, has 141 participants across all the towns, according to Peterborough Parks and Recreation Director John Kohlmorgen.
One of them is Antrim resident Russell Sloan, who has been decking out his house for 17 years.
“My aunt got me started way back in the ‘80s, and when she passed away, she gave me all of her stuff,” Sloan, 51, said. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”
He and his wife, Melanie, filled their yard on Clinton Road with inflatable characters and blow molds, featuring favorites like the Minions, Mickey Mouse and, of course, Santa Claus.
He added eight new inflatables this year, and also a few new blow molds of vintage deer and a garden-gnome Kris Kringle.
But he said the biggest change in his display is his lights.
“I put an archway over my walkway, and it’s tied to music, so it’s all blinking and playing music,” he said. “I also strung a bunch of trees and got more creative this year because I had more time on my hands.”
News reports nationwide suggest people are getting more into the spirit for this COVID-era Christmas, despite fewer holiday gatherings and more time spent at home.
This may be reflected in the surge in Christmas tree sales on a local and national scale, as well as in people putting up more holiday decorations — some months in advance — than in years past.
Eric and Larkan Parker of Winch Hill Road in Swanzey always go big for their holiday displays, whether it be for Christmas or Halloween.
Eric, 33, estimated their setup has more than 10,000 lights, in addition to a plethora of figurines across their yard and a handmade, life-size sleigh.
This year, the couple added tinsel light-up penguins, along with front-porch aliens and a peacock.
Eric also built a replica of Snoopy’s doghouse, complete with the Peanuts pup himself and his companion, Woodstock.
And while the Parkers love to decorate, he said they really go all out — especially this year — for everyone else.
“The best part is just bringing the happiness to everybody around us,” he said. “We love that people drive up and stop, get out and look at the lights and enjoy it.”
Ashlee Crosby, 30, of Fox Run Road in Swanzey said she actually keeps her lights up year-round because of the joy they bring her. This year, she added 50 new strands to wrap around trees and fencing.
“Just to try and add that extra pizzazz ... to bring the community together when we can’t actually be together,” said Crosby, who is the town’s parks and recreation director.
Antrim’s Carol Healey says she sticks with traditional holiday decorations at her Main Street home, with a candle in each window and colored lights around her trees and fence line.
She’s been decorating her house for 18 years as an homage to her favorite childhood holiday memories.
“I grew up with a holiday tradition of driving around neighborhoods and looking at holiday lights, and I carried that on with my children,” said Healey, 57. “... Since I live in a downtown location and people drive by all the time, I wanted to bring something back.”
In Swanzey, JoAnne Mead said she and her husband, Curt, “go nuts” decorating their house on Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) each holiday season, and JoAnne said it seems the neighborhood is following suit.
“People are having more fun this year and finding ways to just make things happier because it’s been a crappy year,” said JoAnne, 63.
The newest addition in their yard is a bright red, life-size sleigh, which the couple bought for “almost nothing” when it went on sale this summer.
The sleigh is strung up with white lights to match the other lights outside, while the inside is covered in colored ones, JoAnne said.
And though Christmas has always been a favorite for them, she said they made sure to fully embrace the holiday season this year.
“My husband last year was having open-heart surgery, so last Christmas stunk, so we are celebrating hard this year,” JoAnne said. “And I figure if I can make other people happier with my lights, then that’s great.”
Gene Faltus, 68, has a similar attitude.
The Swanzey resident is battling several severe ailments, including cancer and cardiac conditions, and says he wants to continue indulging his love for decorating for as long as he can.
His display on Marcy Hill Road has about 70 or more elements, such as inflatables, a homemade star, 10 vintage blow molds, wire-framed creatures and about 20 trees. This year, he added an animated toy train in the front.
Amid the pandemic, Faltus said he wanted to really step up his Christmas game. During the first few days of the holiday lights tour last weekend, he even stood outside, dressed up as Santa, when children arrived — all to make up for the holiday-season traditions we’ve lost.
“If it possible to keep one thing normal,” he said, “and bring a smile behind the mask, I am on board.”