WINCHESTER — Virginia Miller raced home from work Saturday afternoon when she heard her apartment building was on fire.
When she arrived, she found fire trucks crowded around the building.
“I saw the other tenants standing across the street watching as flames were shooting out of the roof," Miller, 58, wrote in an email. "Some of us hugged each other and cried as we talked about our pets and we didn’t know where they were."
The three-alarm fire that swept through 15 Ashuelot Main St. in Winchester on Saturday affected 12 tenants across five units, according to Larry Hill, who owns the building with his wife, Debbie.
Firefighters were able to retrieve Miller's husband, Dennis', ashes from the burning building as well as one of her cats, Mew Mew, to which paramedics administered oxygen. Her second cat, Tiger, survived by hiding in a closet and was found after the fire had been extinguished.
Not every family was as lucky.
Roger and Pauline Webber, both 48, along with their children Eryka, 21, and Austin, 19, were not home at the time of the fire. The family lost five pets, including a parrot that had been in the family for four decades, Roger said.
Roger Webber returned to the site on Wednesday to evaluate the damage and salvage what he could from his family’s apartment.
“You get here and it's like, where do I even start?”
With a $500 voucher from the Red Cross, Roger, Pauline and Austin — who will be graduating from Keene High School next month — have spent the past several nights at the Best Western in Keene. Eryka is staying with her boyfriend.
"After [Thursday], I just don't know where we'll go," Roger Webber said.
The fire was likely caused by a cigarette that had not been fully extinguished and properly disposed of, according to Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom. Between damage from the fire itself and water damage, all five units within the building are uninhabitable.
In light of the devastation, members of the community are mobilizing to assist the residents.
Natalie Quevedo, who lives in Winchester, joined Webber to sort through the wreckage Wednesday afternoon. She doesn't have a personal connection to any of the tenants but said the Hills passed her phone number along to all the tenants as someone who would be willing to help in any way she can.
"Neighbors gotta help neighbors," she said.
Quevedo is organizing a gathering Saturday at 9 a.m. to help the families collect and move their belongings.
"We need hands to move people out," she said. "That's the immediate need." She added that the most useful donations at this time are storage units and the use of moving trucks.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can email Quevedo at NatalieQuevedo@gmail.com.
Maryan Platz, a dispatcher for the Winchester Police Department, has spearheaded the effort to organize donations and housing for the surviving pets. She said she’s also seen a number of posts on Facebook from strangers offering to help those affected by the fire.
“It does my heart good to see this, this kind of small-town hometown compassion.”
GoFundMe campaigns have been created for the Webber family and for Miller.
Amid grief and loss, there's gratitude.
"Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me and the others," Miller wrote to The Sentinel. "Thank you to my landlords for being there for all of us."
The Hills contacted the Red Cross on behalf of their tenants on Saturday, according to Miller. Larry said he cares deeply for them.
The couple is still unsure about whether they'll try to rebuild, but said they're grateful for how the town has stepped up to help so far.
“We feel for our tenants … we take care of them and they take care of us,” Larry Hill said.