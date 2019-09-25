A Keene youth hockey goalie is combining his two passions this October: the game and helping others.
Raffi Podniesinski, 10, will be participating in October Saves, which raises money for pediatric and breast cancer through pledges for every poke check and glove save the goalie makes. Flat donations are also accepted.
The fundraiser started in 2014, and includes Canadian and American players.
There’s no specific person Raffi is fundraising in honor of, but he said some of his friends have had parents die of cancer.
“It’s doing something I love and helping other people, so it’s a win-win,” said Raffi, goalie for the Keene Cobras youth hockey club team.
He started playing about five years ago, with big plans to play for the New York Islanders one day.
“I always like to think of them when I make a really good save,” Raffi said.
He first heard of the fundraiser from his mother, Rebecca, and Raffi said participating was an “immediate yes.”
Rebecca said Raffi has always shown empathy, which made it not too surprising he wanted to get involved with the fundraiser. In addition to October Saves, she noted, he has been volunteering his weekends assisting younger hockey teams.
“Sunday mornings, where he could be sitting at home, he hauls in here and gets on the ice for these little, little kids,” Rebecca said. “I’m just really proud of him.”
During October’s games, Raffi will have a clicker with him to count how many saves he makes, and he doesn’t seem worried he’ll come up short.
“I make a good amount of saves. I think I make more saves usually than I let in because I have very good defense,” he said.
On average, a squirt-level goalie will see between 100 to 150 shots during a game-heavy month, according to Rebecca.
“He’s getting a lot of flat donations, but the per-save goals, he gets really excited about those,” she said.
With a fundraising goal of $1,000, $645 has already been raised as of Tuesday, marking Raffi as 12th in the United States fundraising ranks.
But, for Raffi, it’s not about the ranks.
“I hope that we get a lot of donations. That way, we can help [fight] cancer,” he said.
To donate or learn more about the fundraiser, visit www.octobersaves.org.