Surviving the wild for weeks is nothing new to Brattleboro resident Kaila Cumings. But surviving solo is a different story.
Cumings, 35, was challenged to spend three weeks deep in the jungle of Mexico this past August in her fourth appearance on the Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid" franchise. Other than a camera crew who spoke with her minimally, Cumings said she was alone in the show's upcoming season, "Naked and Afraid: Solo," which begins airing next month.
But the forces of nature Cumings would face weren't her biggest concern, she told The Sentinel Tuesday.
"The biggest thing for me for this challenge was being by myself, because I had a partner in every single one of my other challenges," she said. "I think I was worried I was going to overthink everything. I'm going to be out there all day, and there's nothing to distract me."
The show's premise thrusts participants into harsh climates around the world without any clothing or shelter — possessions they must craft themselves during their challenge. In previous seasons, Cumings was tasked to endure the Amazon rainforest in Peru for 60 days (she managed six), the grasslands of South Africa for 40 days and the Colombian jungle for 21 days.
In all those cases, she was accompanied by at least one other participant. Cumings said having partners comes with pros and cons and that she "always thought it would be better" to be joined by someone else facing the same challenge.
"There's somebody out there to take your mind off of things, talk to you and keep you busy and also help with the workload," Cumings said. "Tending the fire is probably one of the biggest things."
Cumings, a Monadnock Regional High School graduate, is a blacksmith with a knife workshop in Keene. The Sentinel first reported on her in 2017 between her challenges in Colombia and South Africa, when she said she'd sold her gun collection to start knife-making. She's posted videos of her trade on her YouTube channel, where she's amassed more than 54,000 subscribers.
Back in 2017, she said it was her passion for knives and talking with other survivalist hobbyists that connected her with producers of "Naked and Afraid." She said a lengthy vetting process involved several tests, interviews and a 600-question psychological evaluation.
Cumings might have exhausted more calories in this latest "Naked and Afraid" run, taking on more responsibilities by herself, but after wrestling with the Mexican wilderness, she said she preferred that experience over her past times on the show.
To prepare for the calorie drop, Cumings makes sure to stock up ahead of time, a formula she developed for her earlier outings in South America and Africa.
"Honestly I just fatten up. I just try to eat as much food as possible so I have those extra fat reserves," she said. "I ate a lot of cheeseburgers, pizza, McFlurries, all that fun stuff."
She eats just enough to survive during her time in the wild, she said, adding her body seems to have adjusted to entering "starvation mode," with hunger becoming more manageable with each new challenge.
Producers allowed her to bring a couple tools to Mexico to find food and forage natural resources: a primitive bow and arrow and a custom knife she created specifically for her trip. She said she crafted a kukri knife, which she considered effective as a multi-purpose tool for chopping trees or helping start fires.
The kukri originated in Nepal and has a medium-length curved blade, according to Nepalese knife manufacturer Khukuri House Thamel.
Besides the creeping isolation, other obstacles viewers will see Cumings face in this upcoming season are formidable wildlife and extreme, dangerous weather.
"I got hit with a couple really bad storms, and then there was a really bad heatwave," she said. "There were a lot of days where I couldn't even really leave my shelter because it was just way too hot."
And even when she did shelter, that wasn't a guarantee she'd be safe. A coral snake crawled over her head when she awoke one night.
"They're one of the deadliest snakes in the world, and they were everywhere out there," Cumings said.
The format for "Naked and Afraid" isn't a competition between participants; they're in it purely for the thrill of survival, Cumings said, adding that while she's paid for her involvement and some medical expenses are covered, she's wound up with more hospital bills than take-home pay.
"When I was in Africa, I came home and had dengue fever, [and] my body is scarred up from doing all the challenges. ... I have spider bites that will never go away," Cumings said. "But at least I didn't get sick this time."
"Naked and Afraid: Solo" premieres March 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Discovery Channel, the network said in a news release, with Cumings one of eight participants. And it might not be the last time viewers see her in the franchise.
"I feel like as long as they keep asking me, I'll keep doing them because I just love it," she said. "I love pushing my body to the extreme and seeing how far I can go."
