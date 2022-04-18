Kaila Cumings doesn't seem to be afraid of anything, but nonetheless she's a veteran of being naked and afraid.
Cumings, of Brattleboro, will be gracing TV screens May 1, when the newest season of "Naked and Afraid XL" will air on Discovery.
The reality TV show sends contestants to remote landscapes — sans clothing — to live off the land. Naked and Afraid contestants typically have to survive for 21 days, but in the XL edition, that timeframe is extended by another few weeks. Contestants are allowed to bring one or two items, such as a fire starter or fishhooks, but must rely solely on the environment for food, water and shelter.
The show has been on the air since 2013, and Cumings, 34, is no stranger to the cameras; this was her third time participating in a Naked and Afraid challenge.
For this new season, a total of 12 contestants — four veterans and eight rookies — were sent to the Amazon Rainforest in Peru for a whopping 60 days. The survivalists were split into four teams, with one all-star and two newbies per group.
For viewers at home, watching from the comfort of La-Z-Boys, there can be a kind of morbid glee in considering what the most miserable aspect of the challenge must be. Would it be the hunger? The weather? The nakedness?
But for Cumings, that misery is all a part of the appeal.
“I love the struggle, I love the pain, I love the suffering,” she said in an interview Sunday. “I think it makes you stronger in the end.”
Cumings has long had an interest in survivalism, she said. The Monadnock Regional High School graduate grew up hunting with her father, Doug, and used to review knives on YouTube before learning to make them herself. She now has a workshop in Putney, Vt., where she works as a blacksmith.
After completing two previous Naked and Afraid challenges — a 21-day challenge Colombia and a 40-day challenge in South Africa, which aired in 2017 and 2018, respectively — Cumings already had a range of experiences under her (nonexistent) belt.
Cumings wasn’t able to share who her partners in Peru were, but said she had a good relationship with the two rookies on her team.
The two men were people she could “laugh through the pain” with, she said, fondly recalling a particularly long night of torrential rain in a half-built shelter when that’s exactly what they did.
But that’s not to say the experience was all giggles around the campfire.
The Amazon was the most challenging landscape she’s experienced, Cumings said. The weather was terrible, she added, and she developed an infection in her foot.
And the bugs — oh, the bugs.
“Everything out there wants to eat you,” Cumings said. While many may believe the show’s nudity is a gimmicky tactic employed for garnering interest, it actually does make surviving more difficult, Cumings said, adding that she believes clothing is a critical tool for surviving as it protects against bugs and the elements.
But beyond bugs and bad feet, Cummings said her greatest challenge was mental.
She had been working through difficult circumstances in her personal life when she left for the show, and those grievances followed her to the jungle, adding another layer of difficulty she hadn’t experienced in her first two appearances.
“For me, my mind just was not in a good place,” she said.
She also missed her 15-year-old daughter, Bailey Griffis, more than anything else she said.
Of her three Naked and Afraid experiences, Cumings said she enjoyed the South Africa season the most. She was especially proud of the warthog she hunted with a bow and arrow and got along well with her two female teammates.
As for Cumings’ elaborate preparations for these grueling, physically demanding and mentally exhausting challenges?
“I just eat a lot of food,” she said, laughing. “I was literally eating two McFlurries a day on top of tons of other food.”
She wanted to build up fat reserves for when she’d be starving in the jungle she said. And it was a successful endeavor, as she managed to pack on about 45 pounds before heading out.
She lost the weight while in the Jungle, she said, but the challenges have had serious impacts on her metabolism.
She gained weight for all three challenges, as well as for a fourth one that had been scheduled a few years ago that she didn’t end up participating in, she said. And those fluctuations have had long-term impacts on her health.
When doctors found a tumor on her adrenal gland two years after her South Africa challenge, they said it could have been from the stress of gaining and losing weight so frequently, Cumings said.
There have been other serious medical impacts, Cumings said. After her time in South Africa, she spent about three months in the hospital after contracting Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness.
But despite the physical and mental impacts of the endeavors, Cumings’ love for the challenge endures.
“How many opportunities do you get to go somewhere amazing and live off the land with absolutely nothing?” she mused, adding that she would jump at an opportunity to participate in the show a fourth time.
Anyone interested in seeing how Cumings fares in the new season can tune in to Discovery on Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m.