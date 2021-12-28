New Hampshire health officials on Monday announced 30 deaths related to COVID-19, including a Cheshire County woman who was 60 or older.
The local woman is at least the 69th person in the county to die of the coronavirus as of Monday morning, according to the state health department.
All but four of the deaths announced that day also involved people 60 or older, including: two female residents of Coos County; one woman in Grafton County; three women and four men in Hillsborough County; one male and three female residents of Merrimack County; four women and five men in Rockingham County; and one male and one female resident Strafford County.
Additionally, three men in Rockingham County and one woman in Hillsborough County who were younger than 60 also died of the viral respiratory illness, the state announced Monday.
State officials knew of 8,026 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning and reported 397 people with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 194,470 people have tested positive since the virus was identified, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,907 people — have been attributed to it, the state’s latest statistics show.
In addition to the 69 Cheshire County residents who have died of COVID-19, that figure includes at least 49 Sullivan County residents and at least 374 residents of parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.