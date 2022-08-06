As other areas of the country have faced dramatic rebounds in wedding ceremonies and receptions in the wake of the pandemic, event venues in Cheshire County say it’s not really an outlier year for them in the number of bookings.
“We are slightly down on weddings this year,” said Kelly LeRoy, manager of weddings, events and lodging at Alyson’s Orchard in an email. “Since some couples book a year or two out, the pandemic and what some call a ‘recession’ are having some impact on weddings. We’ve had to raise prices to stay profitable.”
LeRoy said the venue in Walpole has seen smaller weddings held that have less flourish than previous years, with fewer florals and decorations and scaled-back catering.
Meanwhile, it appears to be the opposite case for Stonewall Farm in Keene, where Events Manager Nicole Sharpe says bookings have remained steady but could increase next year after Stonewall went through significant leadership and staffing changes about three months ago.
“I wouldn’t say demand has grown this summer, but ... I would say that over the last few weddings, especially the ones that I’m booking out — not necessarily this summer — tend to be larger crowds,” Sharpe said.
And at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, a largely outdoor venue, business “never really stopped,” according to Program Coordinator Kristin Hayes, and has even become “busier than ever.”
“Even during COVID, we were still super busy with ceremonies here,” Hayes said. “Reception-wise, we built a brand-new building about three years ago and due to COVID, we just started being able to use it last year and this year.”
Alyson’s Orchard has hosted 10 events including weddings between May and early August, with LeRoy adding that it currently has at least 15 events planned for September and October.
The other venues didn’t have numbers readily available at the time of interviews.
Cheshire County saw about 469 total weddings in 2021 while there were 7,908 total in New Hampshire, according to The Wedding Report, a research company focused on the marriage industry. The company states it derives this data from the number of licenses registered at state and federal levels published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the census and the states. No provisional number was available for this year.
Even as the region sees high temperatures creating a local need for cooling centers, two of the venues say the heat hasn’t caused any impact to people holding weddings this season.
“If the weather is not conducive for outside weddings [at Cathedral of the Pines] they can still come in,” Hayes said. “Even if it rains, we have our fallback building now.”
LeRoy said Alyson’s Orchard never really faces weather issues in general and also offers alternative spaces for events.
“While we aim to host ceremonies outside, our orchard room is heated [or] air-conditioned and [has] a beautiful backdrop,” LeRoy said.
But Sharpe said Stonewall Farm is usually more popular in the spring and fall for weddings, with the summer heat being a deterrent for newlyweds. She said Stonewall, too, has indoor areas and that only ceremonies are outside but that this year’s schedule is more confined to periods where lower temperatures are expected.
Staffing situations between each of the venues are mixed, their representatives said, as service industries have faced hiring challenges in the wake of the pandemic.
“We’ve pretty much stayed the course, regardless of the COVID piece of it,” Hayes said of the staffing situation at Cathedral of the Pines.
Alyson’s Orchard, a seasonal venue, has had difficulty in employee retention, LeRoy noted. She said the business has hosted back-to-back events with one ending at 11 p.m. and the next beginning at 9 a.m. the following morning, with the event space needing to be cleaned in between.
“In order to maintain our on-site lodging, ceremony sites and orchard room, we need a very specific hire,” LeRoy said. “We have a tough time finding people who can work our crazy hours. This year, the owner [Susan Jasse] and myself have personally been cleaning and setting up for all lodging guests and weddings.”
Stonewall Farm’s workforce is fairly robust after the transition in leadership, said Sharpe, who was among those who began work with the business this year. She said the venue has grown its staff numbers significantly, with her event support staff increasing from one person when she started her position to now seven.
All three venues said they are currently booking into 2024, with Sharpe noting Fridays and Sundays tend to be popular days of the week, so couples seek to reserve them far ahead in time.
Hayes said Cathedral of the Pines sees similar early reservations.
“I think a lot of the brides are being very proactive in trying to nail down their dates ahead of time so there isn’t a scramble,” she said.
On the national level, The Wedding Report estimates there will be about 2.47 million weddings this year compared to an estimated 1.93 million last year and an estimated 1.27 million in 2020. The dip in 2020 was the lowest record decrease in weddings since 1963, according to the CDC per the Associated Press.
