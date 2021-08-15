WINCHESTER — If Sue Bentley had hesitated about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the past over concerns about side-effects, she sure didn’t on Saturday.
Bentley, 54, of Swanzey, was first in line at The Outlaw Brewing Company in Winchester when it opened at noon for a vaccination clinic. Her reward? A craft-made hard seltzer, on the house, as part of the brewery’s offer of a free drink to the first 100 people vaccinated.
“He made it simple here,” Bentley said of Outlaw Brewing owner Rick Horton, explaining that she learned of the event on the brewery’s Facebook page. “… And he bribed me with a free drink.”
Saturday’s clinic came after top health officials in the state continued urging residents last week to get vaccinated, citing a resurgence of the virus due largely to the spread of its more contagious delta variant.
New Hampshire reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 last Wednesday — the highest single-day total since April. The number of people hospitalized with the virus has also risen in recent weeks, though it remains well below the peak in early January.
At a press conference last Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu called the vaccine “the way out” of the pandemic for the state.
Bentley said she heeded that call after watching the press conference, also inviting her cousin, Surry resident Will Williams, 62, to get vaccinated with her. She noted that they’ll now be able to show proof of vaccination if any communities or businesses reimpose health restrictions.
“We’re going to another bad place,” she said, noting the delta variant’s spread. “It might be worse than the first round, and that was bad enough to shut down practically the country.”
More than 731,000 Granite Staters — 54 percent of the state’s population — were fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Health experts say all three vaccines approved in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, even for people who still contract the delta variant.
Horton, who opened Outlaw Brewing in 2017, said he would’ve likely hosted a vaccination clinic even without the virus’ recent surge, adding that he’s learned much about COVID-19 from his wife, Sarah, a respiratory therapist at several area hospitals.
“We need to do what we can to try and hang on to some normal,” he said. “If that’s helping people get vaccinated, making it readily available to them, that’s the right thing for us.”
The couple considered pausing business in spring 2020, when the Scotland Road brewery offered only carryout orders, but chose to continue with limited operations before later resuming on-site retail and entertainment, Horton said. Even as the brewery tripled its sales last year, he said navigating the new health protocols, such as capacity limits, was difficult.
With the promise of free beer Saturday, as well as live music and evening fireworks, Horton said he hoped the vaccine clinic — which offered the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines — would boost revenue and help keep the local economy open by reducing viral spread.
“Nobody wants to make an appointment to have a vaccine shot on a Saturday,” he said. “They want to enjoy their life. They’ll be able to do that at my place.”
Twenty people got vaccinated at the brewery, according to Jane Parayil, an emergency preparedness coordinator with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, the group running the clinic.
Vaccines were available to anyone eligible for the vaccine, including children 12 and older. The early arrivals were mostly adults, spanning a range of ages, but included at least one kid. (GMPHN will return to the brewery on Sept. 11 for people to get their second doses.)
Noting that some area towns — mostly those with rural populations — have lower inoculation rates than the state average, Horton, who lives over the border in Warwick, Mass., said his endorsement of the vaccine could be more effective than similar calls from politicians and health experts.
“People get it that I’m real and that I care about people more than I care about beer,” he said. “If I say, ‘Hey, I think this is a great idea,’ a lot of them will realize … it’s because I got it too and my whole family has and my crew has.”
Parayil said Saturday her organization has been trying to “reach people where they may be at” with similar vaccination events in other local communities.
Those have included clinics last week in Antrim and Francestown, she said, and GMPHN is scheduled to offer shots at the Winchester Pickle Festival on Sept. 25 and the Clarence DeMar Marathon in Keene the next day. Like at Outlaw Brewing, on-site registration for the vaccine will be available at both events.
“Any shot we can get into someone’s arm is great,” she said. “… We don’t want registration to be a limiting factor to people getting their vaccines.”
One of the first people in line for a shot Saturday, Larry Harris of Warwick, Mass., said he attended the clinic because the vegetation management company he works for has encouraged employees to get vaccinated. Going to the brewery was more convenient than scheduling an appointment at a pharmacy, according to Harris.
“It was a lot easier,” he said.
GMPHN will host another walk-in vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 28 at its 62 Maple Ave. facility in Keene, according to Parayil. She encouraged local businesses and organizations to contact the public health network about hosting their own clinics, too.
Noting that GMPHN had administered more than 72,000 shots as of mid-June, Parayil said she’s noticed an uptick in demand for vaccines during the virus’ recent resurgence.
Concerns that rising cases could bring back COVID-related health restrictions prompted Orange, Mass., resident Corey Knapp to get vaccinated at Outlaw Brewing, he said. Knapp, a guitarist who performs regularly at the brewery, had been waiting to see how the vaccine worked in other people before getting it himself. He said Saturday, however, that he didn’t want to lose out on any gigs by being unvaccinated, saying it “feels like it’s headed in that direction.”
“I want to be able to keep playing music,” he said. “… I figured if there’s a time to do it, it’s probably now.”