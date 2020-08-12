Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced that $10 million in CARES Act funding is being directed to seven private nonprofit colleges, including two in the Monadnock Region.
Franklin Pierce University, which has a campus in Rindge, will receive $1.9 million, while Keene’s Antioch University New England will receive $900,000. The $10 million fund was first announced in June.
The money must be spent on expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sununu said. These include testing, contact tracing, remote learning and personal protective equipment.
“Franklin Pierce University is pleased to have Governor Sununu’s support,” Marissa Concord, spokeswoman for the university, said in an email, “and the State’s CARES funding will help us provide and sustain the wide range of health and safety protocols we have in place to welcome students, staff and faculty back ... “
Antioch University did not respond to a request for comment.
The other colleges that will receive funding are Colby-Sawyer College in New London, Rivier University in Nashua, New England College in Henniker, Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester and St. Anselm College in Manchester. Those awards range from $750,000 to $1.9 million.
Sununu said that all eligible institutions that applied for funding were included in the awards.