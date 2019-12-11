For five decades, Wallace "Wally" Reney has been the face of Cheshire County's chapter of Toys for Tots.
But Tuesday morning — as the nonprofit organization celebrated 50 years of service in the county — the Surry resident marked his final day as coordinator.
Reney, 79, passed the torch to Scott Fifield, 57, a retired veteran who lives in Westmoreland.
"It's bittersweet, because I know it's going to continue, but I can't give it the time I used to," Reney, assistant vice president of the Savings Bank of Walpole, said. "But as long as I'm around, I'm going to be a part of it."
Toys for Tots — a national, nonprofit organization started by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947 — collects toys to distribute to children in need during the holiday season.
Reney, who spent eight years in the Marines as a court stenographer, and the late WKBK radio station owner Tal Hood started the Cheshire County chapter in 1969.
Unlike other New Hampshire chapters, which have donations brought to Manchester before being distributed across the state, all toys donated to Cheshire County's program stay in the area.
"If you collect your toys here and send them over to Manchester, you never know if you're gonna get them back," Reney said. "By keeping them local, that means every town in Cheshire County will have a place to get toys."
The items are collected from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, he said, with between 900 and 1,600 presents given annually.
At Walier Chevrolet Tuesday morning — one of the authorized drop-off centers in Keene and the site of the 50-year celebration — the presents were already piled high on the showroom floor.
During the celebration, Reney gave out the first round of Tal Hood awards, in honor of the work Hood did for Toys for Tots.
The Savings Bank of Walpole, Joe and Judith Walier of Walier Chevrolet, Chris Tasoulas of Tasoulas Realty, Kevin and Debbie Rose of Spofford's J&J Discount Store and Dan Mitchell of WKBK were all recognized for their support.
Seeing the heap of gifts is personal for Reney, who didn't have much growing up in Bellows Falls.
Reney's father left when he was young, he said, and his mother, Myrtle Badger, worked long days at a ladder factory just to afford clothes for her nine kids.
"I was the one who got these toys when I was a kid," he said, recalling one special Christmas when he received a red and white gun and holster set.
"I can remember putting them on and going outdoors and finding a stick as a horse, running and jumping all over the yard," he said during the celebration Tuesday. "I was so happy."
That feeling of pure bliss Reney remembers is why he's helped the community's kids all these years.
"When I say that your donation will make a local child happy at Christmastime, know that it comes from someone who has been there," he said.
But the personal connections with the organization don't stop with Reney.
Fifield, the new coordinator who was born and raised in Keene, served for 10 years in the Marines and another 22 years in the Army. While he was deployed, he said the organization helped bring gifts to his family.
And while admitting it's a bit intimidating to be Reney's successor, Fifield said he's thrilled to spend his retirement giving back to those who gave to him.
"Wally's built a nice, solid program," he said, "and I can step into his very big shoes and just run with it."
More information on Cheshire County's chapter of Toys for Tots, including donation locations, is available at keene-nh.toysfortots.org.