Bracing for a strong snowstorm, many towns and school districts across the Monadnock Region and statewide postponed annual business meetings and elections that were scheduled for Tuesday.
Of seven traditional, sit-down meetings originally slated in the area for that night, only one — in Roxbury — is set to proceed Tuesday as planned. Most official-ballot towns and school districts, with the exception of Swanzey and the Monadnock district, also pushed off voting on their warrants. And while the vast majority of local communities have postponed their elections by two weeks, Surry and Hinsdale are among the exceptions.
The six towns in the Monadnock Regional School District are also proceeding with town elections Tuesday: Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for southern New Hampshire lasting from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, and predicted snow accumulations of up to 18 inches, along with winds gusting to 40 mph.
N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert M. Buxton warned of the storm’s potential impact, including the possibility of power outages.
“Take some time to prepare yourself and your family,” he said in a prepared statement. “If you must travel, make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is well stocked and includes a flashlight, food, water and a blanket.”
The weather service issued a warning saying people “should consider delaying all travel” and “use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.”
State law allowed people to submit absentee ballots Monday rather than venturing into the storm to vote Tuesday.
Like most other area school districts, Keene School District’s election, which includes a contested school board race and a $72.6 million budget, was postponed for two weeks.
District Moderator Kathleen O’Donnell said concerns for public safety were behind the decision.
“We wanted to make sure that people can turn out, that people are safe, that people staffing it can be there, as well,” she said.
Keene is in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. The other towns and school districts in the unit — Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — also postponed their Tuesday elections by two weeks.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and those two towns did the same.
Jaffrey’s town business meeting, at which warrant articles are considered, will be held as scheduled on Saturday, Town Manager Jon Frederick said.
He said he has seen predictions of up to 21 inches of snow for his community.
“We have that lovely rock, Mount Monadnock, in our town that kind of holds storms around us,” he said. “It tends to make things worse for us.”
In addition to public safety concerns, the postponement decision was made to allow more people to vote, he said, as fewer people would be expected to vote during a strong snowstorm.
The ConVal School District and the towns within it — Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — also decided to postpone their elections for two weeks. (Peterborough elects town officers in May and will weigh in only on the school district ballot this month.)
However, the Monadnock school district and its member communities decided against delaying. Voters in each of those communities will head to the polls to consider Monadnock’s warrant and to elect town and school-district officers, although Fitzwilliam’s town meeting has been pushed from Tuesday night to Thursday.
“It’s not real low temperatures, so we’re not expecting a lot of ice,” said Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley. “It should be relatively plowable snow. Our road agent was confident that he could keep the roads safe.”
He said the decision was the consensus of moderators within the school district, although a post on Richmond’s website indicates that that town and Fitzwilliam would have preferred to delay.
A law adopted in 2019 says a moderator is permitted to postpone a town or school district’s deliberative/business session or ballot voting if the National Weather Service has issued a weather-event warning.
If the official-ballot voting session is postponed, it must be rescheduled to the Tuesday two weeks following the originally scheduled date.
School districts often coordinate their elections with town elections. If this is the case, the law says the moderators should consult with one another and make a decision based on the majority preference.
These statutory provisions cleared up some previous uncertainty and confusion about the legality of postponing an election.
A major storm hit at this time of year in 2017, and some moderators temporarily delayed voting, but there were public questions about the move. Local leaders said existing statutes had confusing and conflicting provisions on such postponements.
Additional Sentinel news staff members contributed to this report.
