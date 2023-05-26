SWANZEY — Officials from several area towns need to decide within the next two months which ambulance company will serve their residents.
Rescue Inc., which took over serving towns immediately after the abrupt closure of DiLuzio Ambulance Service, says it can operate only for up to 90 days without settled contracts from the affected towns.
Organized by Swanzey officials, a public meeting Tuesday drew selectboard members from seven communities, personnel from Rescue Inc. and Cheshire EMS, fire chiefs and concerned local residents to Whitcomb Hall. The gathering laid the groundwork for talks among town officials and the two ambulance services, and also raised questions about funding and the long-term EMS sustainability in the region.
Tuesday's session came on the heels of Keene-based DiLuzio's closure on May 3 and the emergence of the county-run Cheshire EMS in November.
Since DiLuzio shuttered, the Brattleboro nonprofit Rescue Inc. has assisted most towns the private company was serving — Gilsum, Harrisville, Sullivan, Swanzey, Marlborough and Stoddard — and also provides backup for the Keene Fire Department.
Richmond is being served by Cheshire EMS because the service was providing backup support for DiLuzio, according to selectboard chair Bill Daniels. However, the board has not signed any contract yet for long-term support, he said.
After 90 days, Rescue Inc. is prepared to continue its service to area towns only if enough of these communities contract with the company, according to Drew Hazelton, Rescue Inc.'s chief of operations. In the meantime, Rescue Inc. is funded by its Vermont operations with no additional cost to Cheshire County taxpayers, Hazelton explained.
“We need a certain mass of call volume, as well as a certain population, in order to make [Rescue Inc.’s services] viable,” Hazelton said. “So we are here now … to give you all time to make a decision as to what you want to do in the long term.”
First, Hazelton presented an overview of Rescue Inc.’s operations. Its annual expenses for serving the Cheshire County communities are projected to total $1,648,173, while estimated annual revenue from doing this totals $1,018,747, with $978,747 projected to come from expected patient revenue. That leaves a deficit of $629,426.
To calculate each town’s costs to contract with Rescue Inc., Hazelton said the organization divided the deficit by the seven communities' total population, which he said is 12,650 people. That brings the per-person cost to $49.76 per year, which Rescue Inc. then multiplied by each town's population to create an individual contracting cost. The more towns that contract with Rescue Inc., the lower the cost.
“It’s probably not practical for each one of your towns to have their own ambulance, because every single ambulance … is about a million dollars a year,” he said to session attendees. “If we want to put an ambulance in five different towns, well then it’s going to cost us $5 million."
Rescue Inc. currently staffs two ambulances with the Keene Fire Department, but Hazelton said the organization shifts ambulances around as certain areas become busier with requests.
Later in Tuesday's session, Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates opened Cheshire EMS’ presentation.
“When we walked through the door three years ago, there was a level of crisis that was going on in this community and statewide," he said, referencing the strain on EMS providers when the county first opened discussions to buy DiLuzio Ambulance.
Coates said that while the county negotiated with DiLuzio, it also pursued a deal with Cheshire Medical Center to take over DiLuzio's interfacility transport contract once the county purchased the company. Cheshire EMS secured this contract but announced in April 2022 that the deal with DiLuzio had fallen through.
The county's EMS budget, available online, indicates that interfacility transfers — moving patients between health care facilities — netted $3,380 between Cheshire EMS' launch in November and the end of 2022. To subsidize costs, the budget states that $267,236 in revenue was transferred in from American Rescue Plan Act funds. These federal grant funds were also used to pay for equipment and construction costs at Cheshire EMS' new facility in Swanzey to get the service up and running.
The adopted budget for 2023 expects very different numbers. The county anticipates $3,070,788 from interfacility transfers, $279,476 from town contracts, $1,450,000 from 911 transports, $90,000 from paramedic intercepts, $5,000 from wheelchair transports and $206,838 from ARPA funds, for a total of $5,102,102.
The county's use of ARPA funds became a major sticking point during Cheshire EMS' presentation, which was led by Coates, Cheshire EMS Chief Michael Spain, Deputy Chief Chad Butler and Sheryl Trombly, the county's finance director.
Andrew Wallace, a Richmond selectboard member, questioned the county's restriction of the ARPA funds for use by Cheshire EMS and asked if the money could be used to subsidize the cost of Rescue Inc.
"I would have to say we're restricting them to Cheshire EMS, yes," Trombly said. "We are utilizing them to support what we are doing."
Coates said they could look at doing that, but there are processes the county would have to go through to decide whether it's possible to spend the money that way.
However, Wallace and other attendees raised the larger concern of Cheshire EMS' long-term sustainability once the ARPA funds run out.
"We never built this upon the fact that we would be utilizing ARPA funds for the long-term operations of the Cheshire EMS," Trombly told the group. "We do intend to utilize those ARPA funds in order to help the towns ease into a higher contract price."
Coates expanded on this idea after the meeting, saying the county aims to limit costs to around what's reflected in the third year of the proposed contracts. "In this budget, there are no ARPA funds being utilized except for the $206,000 that we're utilizing so that we can ease towns into the three years," he said.
A contract submitted to the Richmond selectboard in January shows Cheshire EMS would charge the town $13,565.85 for the first year, $19,402.15 for the second and $23,606.23 for the third if the selectboard signs it. An offer to the town of Stoddard by Cheshire EMS, discussed at Stoddard's town meeting on May 16, reflects similar prices: $13,700 for the first year, $15,500 for the second, and $19,530 for the third. At that meeting, Stoddard Fire Chief Trevor Anderson said the town had received one other quote — from Peterborough Fire and Rescue — for a one-year contract totaling $61,320.57.
Anderson attended Tuesday's meeting in Swanzey and asked Cheshire EMS leaders how much they anticipate costs will rise after the three-year contracts end. "It feels like ... we're keeping a Band-Aid on the cost of EMS, and my concern is that outside of that three-year window, is that we're going to be ripping the Band-Aid come year four," he said.
As the session concluded, Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley said he had not planned the meeting to pit Rescue Inc. and Cheshire EMS against each other. Rather, he said, he wanted to allow communities to exchange information to find a path forward, as each town's actions "might impact what happens to some of the other communities."
Attendees expressed interest in a future meeting before the 90-day deadline, as well as keeping in contact with one another as the towns make their decisions.
