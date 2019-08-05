A thrift store in Keene has gifted a $1,500 grant to a local theater company.
All of the net proceeds at More Than a Thrift Store on Ralston Street are donated to local nonprofit organizations, so the store periodically presents a check to an agency of its choosing.
In 2018, The Edge Ensemble received $2,500, according to the thrift store’s website.
Kim Dupuis, the founding artistic director of Keene’s The Edge Ensemble, said in a news release that the money will be used to support play productions in this and next year.
Calling More Than a Thrift Store a “local jewel,” Dupuis said in a news release that the funds will also enhance the company’s outreach efforts.
For more information about The Edge Ensemble, including a production schedule, visit edgeensemble.org or find the company on Facebook.