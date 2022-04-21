MARLOW — A longtime Keene educator is set to become the new principal and instructional coach at John D. Perkins Sr. Academy, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 officials announced Thursday.
Susan Grover — who joined SAU 29 in 2001 as a 4th grade teacher at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, where she currently teaches — will assume the new role on July 1, according to a news release from the SAU.
Grover holds a master’s in educational leadership from Keene State College, and also served as a principal intern during the 2018-19 school year at Keene Middle School and Wheelock, Fuller and Symonds elementary schools in Keene, the release says.
“I am so happy and honored for the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff of Perkins Academy, along with the extended Marlow community," Grover said in the release. "I look forward to building strong relationships, enhancing the good that envelops the school community, and working to bring us to places that align with our wishes, hopes, and dreams for the students of Perkins Academy.”
Perkins Academy enrolls 50 students in pre-K through 6th grade. In her new role, Grover will be responsible for overall operations, as well as providing "instructional coaching and leadership to support the school," according to the release.
A selection committee comprising school staff and school board members selected Grover as "the lead candidate" for the position, and she participated in a public forum "where she received overwhelmingly favorable feedback from the community," according to the release.