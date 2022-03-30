Local property taxpayers would benefit under a bill to be taken up by the full N.H. House Thursday that would require the state to reinstate a portion of its contribution to retirement costs for teachers, police and firefighters, Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Wednesday.
Under House Bill 1417, the state would pay 7.5 percent of the costs incurred by municipalities, school districts and — by extension — local taxpayers, to fund the N.H. Retirement System.
Keene’s current yearly retirement expenses of $4.3 million would drop by $206,538 if the bill passes, and the Keene School District would see a benefit of two to three times that amount, Dragon said.
Earlier this month, Keene voters approved a $71 million budget for the school district, and last June the Keene City Council approved a $63 million operating budget for the city.
“This would most definitely be a positive for the local budget,” Dragon said of HB 1417. “The continued increase in costs for retirement is unsustainable. Since the state reduced and eventually eliminated their share, that has all been shifted to the local taxpayer."
She said the measure would be "a step in the right direction."
Mayor George Hansel said he would also like to see the bill approved, noting that ever-increasing retirement costs are a major challenge to municipalities.
"It's our biggest liability out there," he said. "Every year cities and towns try to do a lot with a little."
The state once paid 40 percent of these retirement costs, but legislators gradually shifted this financial burden to local governments.
In 1977, the state was picking up 35 percent of the tab. In 2009, the commitment was reduced to 30 percent. By 2012, the state’s contribution was down to zero, where it remains.
“The gradual elimination of the retirement contributions has cost local taxpayers $5 million to date here in Keene,” Dragon said.
House Republicans have generally opposed HB 1417, while Democrats have been in favor.
Speaking to his fellow members of the House Finance Committee last week, Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, said the state's finances are good, and it can afford the $28 million yearly cost of the bill.
“The state coffers are full this time and at the very least I think we can make a contribution to help offset municipal contributions to the retirement system,” he said.
Rep. Gerald Griffin, R-Mont Vernon, urged the committee to recommend against the measure.
“The cost of the bill is a function of the number of employees of the state’s political subdivisions and the state has no control of that number,” Griffin said.
He said the state may not be able to afford the expense of the bill in coming years.
“But most importantly with an effective date of July 31, 2023, passage of the bill would encumber a future Legislature’s budget, which is never good policy,” he said.
The Finance Committee decided, 11-10, on March 23 not to recommend passage of the measure.
It went to that panel for consideration of its financial elements after it passed the House, 182-169, on Feb. 16, with nearly all Democrats voting in favor of it. Fifteen Republicans, none of whom are local, broke ranks with their party to make up the winning margin.
The measure would have to clear the N.H. House and Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu to take effect.