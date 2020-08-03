As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter the New Hampshire economy, one source of revenue appears to be holding strong for the time being.
Officials in area communities say that despite the pandemic effects, including people losing their jobs and business shutdowns, property tax collections from bills sent in June remain on track.
However, they are concerned about what the response will be to the second billing cycle in the fall, as the fallout from the pandemic continues.
“We’ve been fortunate that our collection rate hasn’t been impacted at this point,” Beth Fox, assistant city manager and human resources director for Keene, said Thursday.
Tax bills, which include the amounts for the city, school district and county government, are issued twice a year to city property owners, with the first half of the billing in June and the second half in November or December, she said.
The total bill for the first half of the year was $34,756,882.62. At this point, 93 percent of the taxes have been collected, the same rate as in 2019, she said.
Property tax collections are also holding steady for the first half of the year in Jaffrey, Marlborough and Winchester, according to those towns’ tax collectors.
In Jaffrey, the collection rate for the first issue of bills due July 1 is up to 96 percent, Tax Collector Chelsie Snow said in an email Wednesday.
“We had a minimal amount of people reach out in regards to payment plans, which were decided on a case by case basis,” she wrote. “A handful of others have taken it upon themselves to make partial payments and take care of the interest on their own.”
Still, many property owners have found a way to pay their property taxes in full, she wrote.
Jim Tetreault, town clerk and tax collector for Winchester, said by phone Thursday that of the approximately $4 million the town billed in property taxes for the first half of the year, $500,000 remains outstanding. In fact, the collection rate is better than this time last year, with $536,961.21 unpaid as of July 29, compared to $595,281.34 last year, he said.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” he said.
He believes a possible reason for the good collection rate despite the times could be that people saved their stimulus checks from the federal government to use toward paying their taxes and water and sewer bills, he said.
Ellen Orkins, town clerk and tax collector for Marlborough, reported that property tax collection has largely been on par with other years despite the pandemic.
While it appears most property owners in the state have addressed their tax payments for the first half of the year, local officials are concerned that may not be the case when the second bills are issued, Margaret M.L. Byrnes, executive director of the N.H. Municipal Association, said Thursday.
“What I’ve heard both from talking to a handful of municipal officials and talking to the Department of Revenue, as of now it sounds like collections are on track for the July tax bill, which is great. However, towns and cities are more concerned about what is coming, especially with the December tax bill, as some of the federal streams of revenue dry up, and some individuals may not be back to work,” she said.
In addition, the state’s eviction moratorium, which was enacted at the beginning of the pandemic, has been lifted, she said, and the extra $600 a week people on unemployment were receiving ran out at the end of July.
On the commercial side, if businesses continue to face challenges operating or go out of business, that further worsens the outlook for property tax revenue, she said.
A June 17 New Hampshire Business Review article noted that beginning later this year, the state could start to see an above-normal amount of property tax abatement appeals, specifically involving commercial and industrial properties.
Many commercial properties, for example, were already struggling to fill space even before the pandemic started in mid-March because of increases in online shopping and home delivery, according to the Business Review. The pandemic is expected to speed up that decline, resulting in more vacant commercial spaces, the article notes.
Property owners who don’t agree with the value a municipality has assigned their property can apply within a certain time frame to have the assessment reduced. If the abatement is denied by the city or town, the property owner can appeal the decision to the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals or in superior court. It is up to the property owner to show the assessment was disproportionately high or unlawful, according to the article.
Aware of these potential challenges, the N.H. Municipal Association has distributed as financial impact survey to the 234 cities and towns in the state, Byrnes said. The survey was launched on July 27, and it includes questions about property taxes, motor vehicle fees, planning and site review fees and solid waste fees, and election expenses, she said.
Once the data has been compiled, the association hopes to use it to paint a picture not only for state officials, but also for New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, of what cities and towns are going through, she said. The association also plans to compare the data to the survey it conducted in April assessing the early impacts of the pandemic on cities and towns, she said.
“The survey we did back in April, we did it very early on and we knew it was not totally accurate,” she said. “The survey we’re doing now will give us some better data on how things have played out.”