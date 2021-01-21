Ever felt alone and asked a friend if they’d like to watch a movie? Or joined a book club, virtual or in-person, to battle boredom?
Those questions are fundamental to a study launched last week by the Keene nonprofit Arts Alive and a pair of Antioch University New England researchers, who hope to improve and expand opportunities for creative expression.
Founded in 2007, Arts Alive supports the local creative economy by funding and advocating for arts and cultural organizations in the Monadnock Region.
The nonprofit has traditionally focused on illuminating the arts industry’s economic impact in its research, according to Executive Director Jessica Gelter. That included sponsoring a 2016 study that concluded the arts had an $18.6 million footprint in the Monadnock Region and directly or indirectly supported 659 full-time local jobs.
But Gelter extended the organization’s mission to study the arts’ psychological impact, as well, after identifying a widespread sense of social isolation which she attributed to the opioid epidemic, increasingly tribal politics and digital technology. The 2019 suicide of a friend who had recently started to engage with the local arts scene also made her consider its importance, Gelter said.
“I always felt like it was my arts community that was what helped keep me afloat, what helped keep me connected and mentally whole in the world,” she said. “So I was feeling a little bit in crisis, like, ‘Do arts play the role that I think they do in the community [and] in people’s lives?’ “
Early last year, Gelter and Tomoyo Kawano, an associate professor of applied psychology at Antioch University, began exploring past research that indicates personal engagement with the arts reduces feelings of loneliness. That can range from training for a dance recital to visiting a museum to singing the national anthem at an athletic event, according to Gelter.
The project has taken on even greater meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she noted is exacerbating social isolation. Gelter added, however, that people can feel lonely even when surrounded by others.
“There’s definitely connections between arts and cultural practice and … people’s reported level of loneliness,” she said. “But we wanted to dig a little bit deeper into that.”
Backed by a fellowship and $10,000 grant from the Virginia-based nonprofit National Arts Strategies, Gelter and Kawano hope their survey will identify how local arts organizations can foster community.
The online questionnaire, which takes five to 10 minutes to complete, asks respondents to indicate their sense of loneliness, describe any creative strategies they have for managing those feelings and identify barriers to participation in community events. It can be accessed via the Arts Alive website, at monadnockartsalive.org.
The survey may also determine who is left out from current arts programming, according to Kawano, who directs Antioch’s dance/movement therapy academic program and said accessibility to the arts is often limited to wealthier, white people. If lower participation is linked to feelings of social isolation, the study could help identify populations at greater risk of health issues, she explained.
“Loneliness is actually a huge issue for physiological, physical and mental health,” she said. “It affects mortality rates, cardiovascular disease, anxiety [and] depression. Loneliness is a silent killer.”
Gelter said the research team, which includes Antioch student Cierra Tunquist, had received more than 100 responses as of Wednesday and hopes to receive 900 by the end of February. They would also like to convene focus groups with local residents next month for more in-depth conversations and plan to share their conclusions with arts providers in the Monadnock Region.
That data will be used to highlight the impact of those organizations in the community while offering information about the need for more creative outlets, according to Gelter.
“The human experience is so complicated and deep,” she said. “I think the arts really give us a tool to access that and share it with each other.”