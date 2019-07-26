ROXBURY — A local ski area that formerly hosted a summer camp is headed to Concord this fall for a hearing to challenge $24,000 in fines proposed by a state agency.
Fred Baybutt co-owns Granite Gorge, the ski area off Route 9 in Roxbury. He sent a letter to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services dated July 5, in which he requested a formal hearing in November “when we are back in New Hampshire for operations.”
The department, which regulates summer camps in the state, posted a notice July 12 announcing a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at 29 Hazen Drive in Concord. In the notice, the agency wrote that it received Baybutt’s letter July 10.
At the hearing, the department will present evidence of 12 alleged violations by Granite Gorge at the now defunct summer camp, and the company will have the chance to defend itself. State regulators proposed a $2,000 fine for each violation, totaling $24,000.
The department pulled Granite Gorge Summer Adventure Camp’s license last July, effectively shutting it down, after parents complained that campers were poorly supervised. While inspecting the camp, the department found children swimming without a lifeguard, among other violations, according to a June 4 notice.
The camp was in its second year and served children 5 and up.
Complaints began with allegations last June that children at the camp had suffered serious sunburns and were poorly supervised, prompting the state inspection the following month. Alleged violations included no first-aid/CPR-certified staff member on-site, missing or incomplete medical records for campers, no certified lifeguard, and a camp co-director who was under 21.
Some corrections were made, including promoting a co-director of the proper age. But another parent complained a few weeks after the inspection, making similar allegations about supervision at the camp, and an anonymous caller asserted the newly promoted camp director had resigned. Department officials revoked the camp’s license.