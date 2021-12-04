As the Monadnock Region sees higher numbers of COVID cases, many local schools are facing another winter — also known as cold and flu season — made complicated by the ongoing pandemic and staffing challenges.
Any additional mitigation plans don’t appear to be drastic — officials from the ConVal School District and N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 said schools haven’t been discussing a transition to fully remote learning despite the surge in area COVID cases — but district officials are looking ahead to what the season might bring.
Unit 29 schools — which include those in Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — are “evolving as the situation evolves,” according to Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell. Schools may make changes as they see fit, he said, and those adjustments — for example, reconfiguring a classroom setup — will look different at each campus depending on factors such as school size and what spaces are available.
“When students are out of school for extended periods of time, we’re looking to support families not only when they’re out but also when they return,” Assistant Superintendent Ben White said, and school officials are actively discussing how to get students caught up.
And it’s not only student absences that are creating challenges.
All schools in the district are struggling to find substitutes, Campbell and White said in a joint interview Thursday, as many teachers have called out sick due to general illness.
Even before the holiday season, the Monadnock Regional School District — which includes Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — had been communicating with families to encourage safe practices beyond classroom walls, according to Superintendent Lisa Witte.
When a new COVID case is announced, schools send letters home with students, detailing precautions that can reduce the spread of the disease. Those measures include masking, social distancing, avoiding crowds and staying home when feeling unwell.
“As we continue to implement these and other mitigation strategies,” the letter reads, “we ask that you maintain the same level of vigilance outside of school as well.”
The Monadnock district plans to remain in-person, transitioning to remote learning only when it’s not possible to safely staff a building, Witte said in an email Friday.
“If the ed rule permitting remote learning does in fact change, I would expect the [school board] to discuss that change and direct administration on how to handle potential closures moving forward,” she said, referencing a proposed change to state rules that would remove distance education as an option for schools due to COVID.
Earlier this week, the district also announced plans to offer on-site COVID testing for students and employees who are symptomatic, according to a letter sent home with students. The testing is voluntary, and students under 18 are required to have a waiver and consent form completed by parents. The district is working with the University of New Hampshire to offer the service, which is a part of the state’s Safer At School Screening Program.
Similarly, the ConVal School District will start offering rapid antigen testing for students who are showing symptoms that could be COVID-related, according to the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
The testing — which will be available starting Monday — is made possible by an offshoot of the at-school screening program, the article states, and doesn’t cost the district anything. Students will be tested only if parental consent is granted.
The ConVal district has been struggling to fill vacancies for math tutors, math teachers and substitutes, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders told The Sentinel on Thursday. The testing will be available for staff as well as students, with the goal of reducing the number of people who are quarantined for 10 days for what might just be a cold, according to the Ledger-Transcript report.
Ahead of the holidays, the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network is working with schools and other organizations to provide students with opportunities to get vaccinated.
Since children age 5 to 11 became eligible for the vaccine in early November, the network has organized December school clinics in Marlow, Westmoreland, Chesterfield, Marlborough, Nelson, Harrisville and at Wheelock Elementary in Keene, according to Jane Parayil, an emergency preparedness coordinator with the network. The Monadnock Regional School District, Mascenic Regional School District, and Keene Middle and High School are also in the process of organizing clinics, Parayil said.
The public health network will also be hosting public clinics where children can get inoculated, including at Outlaw Brewing Co. in Winchester on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.; Ingalls Library in Rindge on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m.; and Jaffrey Public Library on Dec. 9 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.