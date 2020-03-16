With not a flake in the sky, thousands of local students are home today — and for the foreseeable future — after governors in New Hampshire and Vermont ordered schools across their states to shift to remote learning to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are taking unprecedented action today as a state to help manage this evolving public health situation,” N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu said in a televised news conference Sunday. “... We’re doing everything we can to ensure that kids still receive the education that they deserve across New Hampshire.”
Under an executive order Sununu issued that day, all public K-12 schools in New Hampshire, including the region’s three public charter schools, are closed as educators start the transition to remote instruction, to be rolled out no later than Monday, March 23. The closures will extend until at least Friday, April 3.
At that point, officials will re-evaluate the situation and make a determination of next steps, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said, “recognizing that ... the remote instruction and support may last through the end of the semester.”
Vermont offered a similarly open-ended time frame in a news release accompanying Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement of his state’s closures, which will start Wednesday.
“This directive, which will be distributed to schools later today, will last through April 6 — but may very well be extended for a longer period,” the release states.
The late-weekend development came on the heels of several new positive test results for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the Twin States — six in New Hampshire since Friday and six in Vermont (see related story below) — and decisions by almost every local district to suspend in-person classes.
Between Friday evening — when ConVal school district Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders announced that all schools would close from today until at least April 6 — and Sunday afternoon, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, the Monadnock Regional School District, Fall Mountain Regional School District, Hinsdale School District and Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District all made similar announcements.
“It is accelerating, and it will continue to accelerate,” Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said of COVID-19’s progression, while at a special meeting of the SAU’s board Saturday morning.
The outlier was Winchester, whose teenagers attend Keene High School but where Monday classes were still on for elementary and middle-schoolers at Winchester School before the governor’s decree.
When asked Saturday about the potential for closure, Superintendent Kenneth R. Dassau said the Winchester School Board was slated to meet Tuesday night, with plans to discuss future procedure regarding coronavirus.
“We administratively, and with the board Chair Lindseigh Picard, we were agreeing to keep school open because we just thought that was in the best interest until we formulated a plan,” Dassau explained Sunday.
Following Sununu’s order, Winchester School will be closed to students, but he said administrators, faculty and other staff would be at work today to plan next steps. And he anticipated the school board would still meet Tuesday to discuss the situation.
In Unit 29 — composed of Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — only essential staff will come to work today and Tuesday, while the rest will report to work Wednesday to begin devising a plan to move to a remote learning schedule as soon as it is finalized.
Sullivan, which sends students to Nelson for kindergarten through 5th grade and to Keene for grades 6 through 12, will follow Unit 29 protocol as it develops, according to Dassau, who also serves as superintendent (and special education director) for that district and for Surry. Surry sends all of its students to Keene and will also follow suit.
In the Monadnock district — which comprises Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy— staff will be at work Monday and Tuesday, with remote instruction to begin Wednesday, according to a post to the district’s Facebook page Sunday. In a letter to the community the day before, Superintendent Lisa A. Witte had said Monadnock schools will be closed until at least April 6.
“As educational leaders, our number one priority is keeping our children safe,” Witte said in the letter. “We are confronted with an unprecedented situation, and it is imperative that we work together to ensure the health and safety of the Monadnock community.”
Students in ConVal’s member towns — Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — will begin remote learning on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Rizzo Saunders. Fall Mountain, covering Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole, will too, Superintendent Lori Landry wrote in information posted to the district’s website.
And in the Jaffrey-Rindge district, the targeted re-opening date is April 6, with remote learning to start Thursday, said district communications coordinator Nick Handy.
Still working it out
As in most other local districts, Unit 29’s decision to close was made after a weekend meeting with school board members.
By statute, emergency situations allow superintendents to cancel school without board approval, according to Malay. But he said he wanted the decision to be made by the SAU board so all districts could be unified in their response and communication to students and families.
The board approved the temporary closure unanimously.
“We recognize that this will be extremely difficult for most of our families and for our community as a whole. We share in the concerns that this disruption to the school year will cause,” Malay wrote in a letter to families and staff. “Our goal is to ensure that we have a comprehensive and sustainable plan in place for all of our students.”
At Sunday’s news conference, Sununu addressed some of the questions parents and other community members undoubtedly have. In the next 48 hours, he said he’d issue directives to ensure parents who must miss work to care for their kids will be able to get state unemployment benefits. And he said his administration would be working to add flexibility to licensing requirements for daycare facilities to allow companies to provide temporary childcare to their employees, and would also seek to raise the maximum enrollment for childcare facilities throughout the state.
But exactly what remote learning en masse will look like locally and beyond remains to be seen.
New Hampshire’s State Board of Education is giving school leaders significant latitude over the matter under an emergency rule it passed Thursday.
“We will be providing a Technical Advisory on this new rule shortly,” Edelblut said in guidance released by Sununu’s office Friday, “but for now know that you have broad authority to determine when and how remote instruction will take place.”
In laying out Unit 29’s plans, Malay described remote instruction as a viable way to continue educating students, but acknowledged there are logistical shortcomings.
He said the district will be taking into consideration families with little or no access to the technology required for remote learning, students with special needs and students who receive free or reduced lunches. Officials are in the early stages of brainstorming, he said Saturday, but he expects those plans will be finalized early this week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services has granted some flexibility in the delivery of school meals, and Edelblut spoke about various options for students receiving special education services during Sunday’s news conference.
Witte, Monadnock’s superintendent, wasn’t reachable for comment Saturday.
But in her letter to community members, she said students in grades K-6 were sent home from school Friday with information about remote learning and that parents of kids across grade levels would get additional details on the subject by Tuesday.
Also by that day, she said the district’s special education director would be in communication with families. And she wrote that officials “are finalizing a plan for students who may be in need of breakfast and/or lunch.”
In Hinsdale, the district plans to make remote-learning materials available online and through packets delivered to bus stops, said school board Chairwoman Holly Kennedy. The school district will also deliver meals to families with students on free or reduced lunch.
Meanwhile, as Winchester charts its course forward, Dassau noted another issue school officials must contend with.
“For Winchester, it’s also complicated because we’re trying to address the consequences of the $1.57 million reduction to our services for the following year,” he said, referencing voters’ approval last week of an operating budget that was slashed at February’s deliberative session “... The coronavirus issue just throws another layer of complication on our plate.”