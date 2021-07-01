With the passage of the new state budget, including a controversial ban on the teaching of certain so-called "divisive concepts," local school leaders say they're working to determine what impact the new law could have on public education in the Monadnock Region.
"We are aware that the budget that passed last week included language that may affect curriculum. We will work with our teams and our board to determine what, if any, [effect] this will have on our current or future curriculum," Jeremy Rathbun, the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Monadnock Regional School District, said in a written statement this week. The Monadnock district covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — said SAU leaders are likewise reviewing the language in the new law. He added that the N.H. Department of Education typically issues guidance for districts when legislation could affect schools.
"And we need to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to make sure we understand what [the new law] means, but also seek that input from the DOE, as well," he said.
The state education department did not respond to messages seeking comment this week.
Among other provisions, the new law, which started as House Bill 544 before a version of the proposal was incorporated into the state budget, prohibits public employees from teaching "that an individual, by virtue of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."
The language in the bill has drawn sharp criticism from educators statewide, including the Monadnock Region. Last weekend, a group of Keene High School students and other area residents gathered on Central Square to protest the new law. Then, on Tuesday, more than half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, including both local members, resigned in protest over Sununu’s decision to sign the law, saying it "aims to censor conversations essential to advancing equity and inclusion in our state."
Supporters of the legislation have expressed concern over the teaching of critical race theory, a scholarly framework that approaches the study of the United States through a lens of race and power and holds that systemic racism is a part of American culture, and embedded in policies, laws and institutions.
But George Downing, chairman of the Keene Board of Education, said the legislation "is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist here," and that local educators are not teaching critical race theory or lessons that seek to discriminate against any students.
"All it does is make it harder to address the real issues we’re facing in the schools and in the communities," Downing said Friday. "... How do we make our schools safe and welcoming for all our students? So it’s work that we’re going to have to continue, even though the language included in the budget is a roadblock to that."
Downing added that the Keene school board, which in May passed a resolution opposing the "divisive concepts" bill, has contacted its legal counsel to review the language in the budget. The board does not meet again until August, which will give members plenty of time to look at a legal analysis of the new law before determining potential next steps.
"Regardless of the language of the budget, we’re going to have to find a way to meet our responsibilities while also not violating the new language included in the budget," Downing said.
Scott Peters of Troy, who chairs the Monadnock Regional School Board, said he expects the N.H. School Boards Association to issue guidance on the new law, too. Typically, he said, the NHSBA issues twice-annual policy updates including professional legal analysis and sample policies, which local boards can adopt based on changes to state and federal law.
The Monadnock board had been considering a pair of proposals introduced in May by member Dan LeClair of Swanzey, who adapted the language for his motions from House Bill 544. Peters said Friday, though, that the board voted during its June 15 meeting to pause the policy committee's review of LeClair's proposals until the state legislative process was complete.
According to the minutes of that meeting, the Monadnock board also adopted a resolution opposing LeClair's proposals, "which doesn’t mean that the district is against what passed at the state level, but that exactly what Dan presented is not what the board is going to adopt," Peters said Friday.
Instead, he said, the Monadnock board will wait for guidance from the state school boards association before taking any further action on the issue.
"It could be that certain policies are already up to snuff, and this was just a hullaballoo," he said. "It could be that some policies need to be updated as the law requires. The NHSBA are professionals, and we’ll let them do their work."