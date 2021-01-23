Two local school districts, along with the state teachers' union, are calling on the governor to allow educators and other school personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 sooner than the spring. But the governor is not on the same page.
Representatives of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 and the Contoocook Valley School District have each written letters to Gov. Chris Sununu, urging him to include school personnel in group 1B, scheduled to begin receiving vaccines before the end of this month. The state's teachers and other school staff are currently in group 2A, eligible for vaccination beginning in March.
Sununu has insisted schools can reopen for in-person instruction safely without immunizations.
During a press conference Thursday, Sununu pushed back against demands to step up vaccination for school staff, accusing educators of “politicizing” the vaccination process. “They're saying that teachers need the vaccine for schools to open,” Sununu said. “That is … completely wrong.”
While some schools have experienced clusters of positive tests for COVID-19, he said, no New Hampshire schools have experienced major outbreaks.
But local school districts have experienced setbacks in trying to return students to the classroom for in-person learning.
SAU 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns, will not resume in-person learning until February, after the district again extended its period of fully remote instruction due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. The district, which also includes Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland, had planned to resume some in-person instruction Jan. 19 after moving all classes online in November.
Besides community transmission rates of the coronavirus, staffing can also present a challenge. Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey, part of the Monadnock Regional School District, recently was forced to switch from a hybrid model of remote and in-person instruction to fully remote learning due to “critically low” staffing levels.
“Keeping schools open for face-to-face instruction requires adequate numbers of healthy teachers and other staff,” Rich Cahoon, chair of the ConVal school board, wrote in his letter to the governor, made public Friday. “Many school districts around the state have had to reduce face-to-face instruction due to staff shortages.”
The National Education Association of New Hampshire slammed Sununu last week for prioritizing ski-patrol workers ahead of teachers. The Sununu family owns Waterville Valley ski resort, where the governor served as CEO for six years before taking office in 2017.
“We're upset because we believe front line educators need to be vaccinated before out-of-state ski patrol members,” NEA-NH posted on its website Thursday. “And so does every other state in the union.”
In his letter to the governor, posted on the district website Thursday, SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said, “To hear that our staff that provide this essential service required by statute are placed in a second-tier level of priority below a non-essential service (albeit important) that is not required by statute is disheartening at best.”
Malay urged earlier vaccination specifically of all teachers, support staff, nurses, counselors, social workers, bus drivers, food-service workers, building and grounds staff, and administrators.
“We want our workforce to be as safe as possible while they are facilitating the essential operations of public school,” Malay wrote.
Vaccination is currently underway for high-risk health workers, first responders (including ski-patrol staff) and residents of long-term care facilities under phase 1A of the rollout. Starting Friday, residents over age 65 could make appointments for vaccination under phase 1B, which also includes inoculation of the medically vulnerable and their caregivers, staff at correctional facilities, and residents and staff of facilities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that teachers and other workers in the education sector be vaccinated along with front-line essential workers, such as firefighters and police officers, during the first phase of vaccine distribution.