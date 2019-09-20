Cheshire Medical Center kicked off its annual school-based flu shot clinics this week.
The free clinics, held through September and October, are being hosted at 22 area schools, according to Stefanie Ramsay, a licensed practical nurse at Cheshire Medical Center.
Influenza, which most commonly circulates in late fall through early spring, is a respiratory infection spread when people come in close contact with people who have the virus and inhale airborne droplets or touch contaminated surfaces.
Symptoms start suddenly, accompanied by achy muscles, a bad cough and significant fatigue. In severe cases, complications develop that can be fatal.
Permission slips to receive the flu vaccine are given to students on the first day of school to be returned with the school’s other required paperwork, Ramsay said. Teachers are also able to receive a vaccine.
The number of schools included in the clinics has increased each year, she said, and grew from 15 schools in 2018.
Ramsay said the clinics result in more people vaccinated due to the convenience and the fact that the shots are given at no charge. Insurance is neither required nor checked for, she noted.
During the 2017-18 flu season, the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66 percent of children in New Hampshire received the vaccine.
“We feel very strongly that flu shots are very important in the community and [the clinics] are the most effective and efficient way to capture the most number of kids,” Ramsay said.
Depending on the student population, Ramsay and a medical assistant will be at a school for an average of one to three hours.
Younger students receive most of the vaccines, Ramsay noted, with high-schoolers tending to be less diligent about returning the forms.
Only two days in, Ramsay said Thursday she’s on track to give a record number of vaccinations this year, after 844 were given to teachers and students in 2018.
“We’ve already done 300 shots between [Tuesday] and now,” she said.