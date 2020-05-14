With restaurants set to take the first step toward reopening Monday, owners of local establishments are getting together — virtually — to discuss their plans.
Starting Monday, restaurants will have the option of serving diners on outdoor patios as part of Gov. Chris Sununu’s amended stay-at-home order, after being restricted to take-out and delivery since March.
Luca Paris, of Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe in Keene’s Central Square, has been hosting weekly meetings to help members of the local restaurant industry prepare.
During Wednesday’s meeting, held via the video-conferencing platform Zoom, Paris discussed some new ideas to make dining out safer. He said he’ll create QR codes that guests can scan with their smartphones to call up a digital menu, eliminating the need to distribute physical copies, which would need to be sanitized for the next guest.
Paris also discussed using plate toppers and said he has been handing out sanitizing wipes with pens when customers need to authorize their payments.
He also said he’s not taking any chances when it comes to staff who are sick, and is sending home anyone who feels under the weather. He recently did so with an employee who wasn’t feeling well, even though his symptoms did not match the ones associated with the coronavirus, Paris said.
Danya Landis, a co-owner of Machina Arts: Kitchen and ArtBar on Court Street, said weekly meetings with other members of the local restaurant industry have been an important part of the reopening process. She said they’re able to work together to navigate the changes and keep up with a rapid influx of information.
“As a restaurant owner during a pandemic there are a lot of challenges to face,” she said. “Keeping up with current information is even more critical to our success in this time — and these meetings are giving us a forum to keep each other informed, share ideas and help lift each other up.”
In an effort to enable as many restaurants as possible to benefit from outdoor dining, the city of Keene is allowing some additional flexibility when it comes to licensing.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, who was on hand for Wednesday’s meeting, said the city has talked to a number of dining establishments to see what options they have to open or how they could expand their outdoor seating.
For those simply renewing licenses for patio seating, Dragon said there has been some new language related to COVID-19, including social-distancing policies.
For restaurants looking to expand patios they already have or install outdoor seating for the first time, she said, the city is approaching each request on a case-by-case basis to see what options are on the table.
“We have been going out and doing inspections and working with people to try to make sure we can maximize [seating],” Dragon said. “We are much more flexible at the moment in terms of use of city property or sidewalk space because of the need to create this social distancing. So what we’re doing is granting temporary expansions for the period of this emergency.”
She explained that the temporary licenses would be in effect for as long as restaurants are unable to operate at full capacity.
While new licenses to serve food on city sidewalks can be approved administratively, those involving alcohol must receive council approval. Dragon said the city is working to move these licenses forward as quickly as possible.