On day two of the Democratic National Convention, the Granite State's presence was in full force.
Former Gov. John Lynch announced the New Hampshire delegates' vote of 24 for former Vice President Joe Biden and nine for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; N.H. Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-Landaff, was among 17 "rising stars" who delivered the evening's keynote address; and a Swanzey resident was featured in a clip about health care. Meanwhile, Keene resident Kathleen O'Donnell participated as a state delegate in all four days of the convention, where Democrats gathered virtually to rally behind Biden.
"I have what has been diagnosed as terminal cancer," Gene Faltus, of Swanzey, said in a video aired during the convention. "The inspiration and the empathy and the human love that [Biden] has shared with me has kept me going."
Faltus, who wasn't immediately reachable for comment by The Sentinel Thursday, has previously described the personal elements of his support for Biden, saying he felt a connection to him after learning that his eldest son, Beau, had died of brain cancer at the age of 46.
While waiting to shake his hand after a Keene State rally on Aug. 24, 2019, Faltus told the candidate about his cancer diagnosis. The two shared an emotional moment that was captured in a video posted on the campaign’s Facebook page.
"My purpose in life right now is to devote all my energy to getting Joe elected," Faltus told convention attendees in Tuesday's video clip.
He also commended Biden for his work on health care. In a Biden campaign video from October, Faltus praised the Affordable Care Act, a sweeping health care bill signed in 2010 by former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president.
Faltus said the government had long tried to tackle health care accessibility, but it was the Obama-Biden administration that took action.
"We now have to move forward in expanding the Affordable Care Act so people like myself have access to affordable, reasonable health care," he said in the October video. "There's no reason to start over again; we have a good foundation we can move forward with."
The convention drew participants from across the country and on Tuesday, Biden was officially named the Democratic presidential nominee, with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. He will challenge President Donald Trump in November's general election.
"Joe will provide the leadership necessary to bring us back from this awful pandemic," former Gov. Lynch said in a video posted to YouTube by the N.H. Democratic Party. "Joe has a plan to attack global climate change once and for all. And Joe will restore honesty, decency and trust to the White House, reunite all Americans and build a better future for all."
O'Donnell, a self-employed family law attorney who lives in Keene, was one of eight delegates to the convention for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional district.
Since the convention was held entirely online, she participated in a number of conference calls in which delegates, and in some cases members of the public, heard from speakers and listened to musical performances. While she said she would have preferred to be there in person, she called the experience inspiring and affirming.
O'Donnell described herself as someone with a long history of paying attention to politics and current events, noting that she even had a Watergate-themed coloring book as a kid. She is the former chair of the Keene Democrats and has often opened her home to host Democratic events.
Prior to the state's first-in-the-nation primary back in February, she became involved with the Pete Buttigieg campaign and managed social media accounts to help the campaign connect with New Hampshire voters.
"I really was inspired by Pete, I really believed in him as a candidate, I just totally was taken with his message and what he stood for," she said of the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. So she decided to submit her name to be a delegate for Buttigieg in December. The next month, prospective delegates were invited to speak in Manchester about their candidates, and O'Donnell was among those chosen.
"I was really, really touched; it meant a lot to me to be selected as a delegate."
Another local woman, Heather Stockwell of Dublin, was also a delegate.
O'Donnell said the mood at this week's convention was upbeat and excited, particularly on the heels of Harris being announced as Biden's running mate. Bringing people together was a common theme throughout the week, she said.
"This has been a really, really tough year for people on so many levels, and I think people are just wanting to make change, wanting people to be united, to come together and have there be something different," she said. "I feel like people are kind of inspired to unity."