A curious crowd gathered inside Local Burger on Main Street in Keene Saturday to hear the tale of a 19th-century cowboy venturing across the Great Plains as told by Zaron Burnett, a freelance journalist based in Los Angeles.
"The snowstorm that's chased him down has finally caught him," Burnett narrated. "He must keep moving, which means he must keep hiking all through the night. It's his only hope to stay alive."
The cowhand he described was Nat Love, a heroic Black cowboy, also nicknamed "Deadwood Dick," who evaded sharecropping in the Reconstruction-era South to work cattle drives in Arizona. Burnett is the creator and host of the podcast "Black Cowboys," in which he illustrates the history of Black Americans in the Wild West sharing stories of figures like Stagecoach Mary and Cherokee Bill.
The storytelling session was just one part of Keene's celebration of Juneteenth in its third year honoring the holiday.
Juneteenth, an annual federal holiday observed on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. The day is the anniversary of the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, after a decree was issued to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. New Hampshire recognized Juneteenth as a state observance in 2019 before it was later recognized federally in 2021.
Black residents of the Monadnock Region reveled in spirited music by bands The Gaslight Tinkers and the Alex Minasian Trio between speeches from Pierre Morton, chief diversity officer of Franklin Pierce University, and Rep. Jonah Wheeler of Hillsborough County District 33.
One of those Black residents was Vivian Williams, 68, of Rindge, a retired business analyst who said she had never heard of Juneteenth until it rose to national prominence in 2020.
"I just learned about it in the last three years, and my hope is that younger people become aware of it sooner than I did," Williams said. "It's good to represent freedom for not just Black people, but people."
Wheeler is among few Black representatives in the N.H. House and one of the youngest to have ever served in that legislative body when he was elected last November at age 19. He echoed Williams in talking with a Sentinel reporter.
"I think it's important to come into community in these moments, to sing together, be together and speak truth to what's going on," Wheeler said. "New Hampshire in general is civically engaged and ready to have these conversations."
Wheeler, a Peterborough native, said southern New Hampshire and the Monadnock Region have a role in Black American history as being one of the first areas of the country to push for the abolition of slavery. He said his hometown was a link in the Underground Railroad, which was a network of places and people who helped enslaved people escape from the South to the North.
Recognition of Juneteenth in the Elm City this past weekend began on Friday with the Keene Family YMCA's return of its Freedom Journey Trail, a self-guided walk through events in Black American history on the organization's grounds. The trail will remain at the YMCA through Thursday.
"It's a very good educational opportunity to understanding why we're celebrating this and what has led us here," said Colleen Manzi, Keene Family YMCA's marketing director.
The trail was also featured along the path leading from Railroad Square toward the Monadnock Food Co-op this year during the Saturday celebration to increase its visibility.
Events later Saturday were a presentation of kid-friendly movie shorts from the New York International Children's Film Festival presented at the Keene Public Library and a screening of the 1972 film "Buck and the Preacher," directed by Black actor Sidney Poitier at Keene State College's Drenan Auditorium.
Ward 4 City Councilor Catherine Workman, who serves as the city liaison for Keene's Human Rights Committee, said organizers began planning for this year's Juneteenth celebration in January. Despite hurdles with weather and a speaker backing out, she was pleased to see community turnout and support from sponsor organizations and businesses.
"In years past we had so many different organizations doing their own celebrations and recognition," said Workman, who also serves on the Keene Family YMCA's Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition.
"This year, we were able to all come together so that it really, truly is a huge community event. … It really says something that the community wants to recognize Juneteenth."
Morton said he was moved by Burnett's storytelling and appreciative to witness Keene come together to celebrate local diversity and culture.
"I'm happy to see such recognition and willingness [for community members] to go outside of their comfort zone to learn about American history," he said. "… The sobriety, the depth and weight of the event of what [Juneteenth] is commemorating is very helpful in today's climate where we're often not really paying attention to each other."
