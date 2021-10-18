With the holiday season fast approaching, a local substance-use treatment provider will help collect food and cash donations next month for The Community Kitchen in Keene.
Live Free Recovery Services — which offers residential and outpatient treatment in Keene and Manchester for those experiencing addiction — will be outside Market Basket in Swanzey on Nov. 6 and 7, according to Executive Director Ryan Gagne.
Live Free will match all food and cash donations and give them to the kitchen and pantry on Mechanic Street, Gagne said.
"We've done stuff where we've bought food for families in need at the times of the holidays ...," he said. "We're trying to expand on that, and have a larger impact."
The holiday season is usually the busiest for The Community Kitchen, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the community's need for support year-round, according to Executive Director Phoebe Bray.
In a typical year, she said the nonprofit will see a bump of about 10 percent in the number of people it serves during the holidays.
"If you're living on a really limited budget, it can really be a stressful time," Bray said.
The Community Kitchen offers food assistance through both its pantry and hot meals programs. While the pantry requires financial verification of need, anyone is able to enjoy the sit-down, hot meals the kitchen hosts on weeknights.
For Thanksgiving, the organization also offers food boxes for people, filled with all the fixings — or at least a good portion of them, depending on supplies — to cook a turkey dinner at home.
Bray said she's grateful for Live Free's commitment to helping the kitchen stock up.
"It was a surprise," she said. "It's just reaffirming that this community recognizes what we do and supports us in such an amazing way. It really does."
During the event, Gagne said Live Free — which opened its first Keene location in 2019 — will have a list of needed items for shoppers to grab, in addition to collecting cash donations.
There's no fundraising goal, he added, since it's the first time the organization is doing the event. However, he said if it goes well, Live Free hopes to undertake similar efforts on a regular basis.
"We want to take the framework and see if we can implement it in other areas of Cheshire County," he said.
The Community Kitchen can be reached at 352-3200. A list of food pantries in and around the Monadnock Region is available at foodpantries.org/ci/nh-keene.
For immediate assistance with substance-use disorder, Cheshire County residents can visit The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. The Doorway is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.