WINCHESTER — As protests over the death of George Floyd swept American cities big and small, a couple dozen demonstrators gathered here Monday afternoon to express their solidarity.
Wearing masks, holding signs, they spaced themselves out along the corner of Main Street and Richmond Road, between American flags planted in the ground for Memorial Day and a monument to local Union soldiers.
“Me being half black, and my kids being black, I have to be out here,” said Janelle Bourne of Winchester, who stood in front of the red-brick town hall with her three children. She denounced oppression by “people who think that they’re above the law.”
Nearby was her son Jamir, 10, wearing a light-blue face mask and holding signs saying "OUR LIVES MATTER" and "I CAN’T BREATHE."
“I worry about my boys, especially my boys. Because they’re the — the black men of the world are being targeted. It’s not fair, it’s not right, so I have to be out here for them,” Bourne said, as Jadin, 1, babbled from his stroller. “… They’re gonna have to know how to proceed in life if this is gonna continue.”
Amanda Flournoy of Keene had similar thoughts about how her aunt will approach these issues with her young children, who she said are biracial.
“My parents didn’t have to teach me that sort of thing,” said Flournoy, who is white. “And just to think of the fact that one day my aunt may have to teach her kids that is just — it’s heartbreaking.”
Floyd, 46, who was black, died May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis police. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee down on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air and lost consciousness. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder.
Large-scale protests over Floyd’s treatment broke out all over the country last week and continued through Monday. In some cities, protests have turned violent, marked by property damage, fires and clashes between riot police and demonstrators, and have led to a handful of deaths.
In parts of New Hampshire, marches and demonstrations, all peaceful, occurred over the weekend and Monday. In the Monadnock Region, small groups turned out in the downtown areas of Dublin, Peterborough and Keene.
The Winchester protesters were met with periodic honks of support from passing cars. As of about 5:30 p.m., protesters said they'd heard just a few hecklers.
Natalie Quevedo of Winchester said she organized Monday’s demonstration to protest the centuries of oppression black people have endured in this country. She carried a sign with names of victims of racism and police brutality, from Floyd to Rodney King, and another with an icon of a clinched fist below the word SOLIDARITY.
“With white privilege, not standing behind them is really horrible,” she said from behind a respirator and dark shades. “So I thought in a rural community like Winchester, that we could come out and show our support, because we do have many cultures in town.”