Political opposites Marilyn Huston and Randy Filiault were once longtime neighbors on Roxbury Street in Keene. They lived in two similar-sized houses squeezed by side by side, two American flags flying out front, two lawns sprouting numerous signs for political candidates.
One Republican, the other Democratic, both political activists and community volunteers, then and now.
“Politically, we couldn’t be more opposite, but we get along great,” Filiault, a Democrat, said back then. “We’re both the same when it comes to love of country — her son was in the military and I was in the military. There’s no question about our love for this country; we just differ in how we get there.”
That was 16 years and four presidential elections ago. Today, the political maelstrom around them — the “how we get there” — has hardened exponentially.
It was difficult to find optimism among Monadnock Region voters at the polls Tuesday that the election would propel the nation forward and that healing would begin. Many voters said regardless who won, they feared the day after the election would be like the day before — more shouting, little listening, more digging in and retreating to their own political corners. Compromise and unity seemed a distant prospect, even in the Monadnock Region, where political differences historically may be tart but are generally respectful.
“I think those days are over,” said Lenny Schwartz, a junior at Franklin Pierce University who voted at the Rindge Memorial School. “Sadly, I really think so. There’s too much division, too much hatred. Tomorrow could be bad, no matter who wins.”
That tension was aptly represented near the doorway to the poll entrance in Rindge. There, supporters of Democratic and Republican candidates stood next to each other, separated by only a few yards. It might as well have been a chasm.
“I think the Democrats are going to riot. Sorry, just the way I feel,” said John, a Republican, who wouldn’t give his last name.
He said his disdain for Democrats began when Bill Clinton was president and involved an experience he had while in Beirut though he didn’t elaborate. But he wasn’t shy in offering his opinion about Democrats and gave a grim forecast of the two sides ever coming together. “Biden has done nothing for 47 years,” he said while others around him nodded. “They’re just terrible.”
Standing nearby, Joe Biden supporter Jeff Dickler, head of the Rindge Democratic Committee, said the animosity between the parties was becoming like the Crips and the Bloods gangs.
“So many people seem to have so much bitterness. … It’s like the Second Amendment gives them a right to revolt,” Dickler said. “Trump did this. I’m 74. I lost three-quarters of my family to the Holocaust and I look at that and I see the same kind of attitudes here. I’m really scared.”
In nearby Fitzwilliam, a group of Trump supporters outside the town hall said they can’t stand Biden and the Democrats. “I don’t understand how anybody in their right mind can vote for this (Democratic) ticket,” a Trump supporter said. “There’s no bridging the gap.”
Several others in Fitzwilliam said they would have a hard time accepting a Trump defeat. One woman said, when Trump wins, “I hope he steps up the ante against the Democrats. He’s been accomplishing so much and is as open and transparent as possible.”
It’s the same political gulf that comes across the national news every night. Former N.H. Senate President Thomas R. Eaton, standing outside Ward 2 at the Keene Recreation Center, said the divisions permeate at both the state and national levels. “I just am hoping that we’ll have a little more comity in both the House and the Senate,” Eaton said. “I’ve never seen anything as divisive as what we’ve seen, and it’s very frustrating to watch.”
He did offer a modicum of optimism, adding, “... once we get over this COVID I think that’s going to make a big difference with everybody’s thoughts. People are just harried all the time now because they don’t know what they can do, what they can’t do and things shutting down.”
But Franklin Pierce junior Adam Carman, who voted in Rindge, said he didn’t think that would happen overnight. “There’s so much anger in the air, at every level,” he said. Schwartz added that social media amplifies the angst and influences the values and views of many people.
“I just hope for peace,” he said.
In Keene, retired school administrator Dru Fox won an open N.H. House seat in Cheshire County District 6. She spent Tuesday outside Ward 3 at the Keene Middle School and at least one voter confronted her as she explained why she feared another Trump win could make life difficult for those who oppose him.
“If Trump prevails, I just think people who support him are going to be hounding and hassling us,” she said. “I get why Trump was voted in four years ago — I understand all that, the frustration people felt — it makes sense, but I’m not getting it this time. Now it’s a moral decision. People that I love that are voting for him — I just don’t get it.”
Dave Richardson drove to Keene from Williamstown, Mass., to volunteer for the Democratic effort since Massachusetts was clearly going with Biden and other Democratic candidates. He said the past four years have been damaging, and the country has to find a way to heal after the election.
“I just think we have to find a way to disagree civilly and not have it turn into a fight when we disagree,” Richardson said. “That anger — there is pain, and we have to work to alleviate it, but I’m not going to descend into it.”
One of the signs that things were different in the Monadnock Region this election season was the signs. For the first time that anyone could recall, the destruction of opposing signs became routine, on both sides, a national trend filtering down. Bitterness over the vandalism was expressed in letters, call-ins to local radio shows and reports to the police.
In 2004, neighbors Huston and Filiault also had to deal with sign shenanigans. Every now and then, kids in the neighborhood would sneak over at night and switch their signs.
“If she was a Yankees fan, then we couldn’t get along,” Filiault joked back then. “There is a line you can only go so far over, and that would be it. Politics we can live with.”
Times have changed.